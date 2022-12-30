Inside Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Rajasthan New Year vacation with lakeside dates, walks in leopard safari. See pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are vacationing in Rajasthan's Jawai

Vicky Kaushal shared a bunch of pictures from his and Katrina Kaif’s ongoing vacation in Jawai Leopard Sanctaury in Rajasthan. On Friday morning, the actor took to Instagram and shared a carousel post giving a glimpse of how he and his actress-wife are spending their last free days of 2022. The couple has been in Jawai since Monday and is expected to ring in the New Year there.

Sharing the pics on Instagram, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Khamma Ghani (a traditional Rajasthani greeting).” The first pic is a selfie of the couple, decked in full winter attire. Both are wearing jackets, caps and sunglasses in it with Vicky playfully covering half his face with his jacket as well. Another pic shows Vicky and Katrina walking behind a guide in a wooded area inside the sanctuary.

A third pic shows their feet as they rest on a celaring next to a lake in the evening. A number of lanterns kept next to them create a romantic ambience. Vicky also shared a few solo pictures, one of him with a coffee mug and another shirtless pic where he stands behind a giant cactus plant. Reacting to that last picture, many fans wrote, “That last pic is so hot.” Others appreciated the couple’s chemistry. “You guys look so cute together,” read one comment.

Vicky and Katrina were spotted leaving Mumbai at the airport on Monday afternoon. Later in the day, the couple was clicked outside the Jaipur airport as they made their way outside. As per sources, the couple then travelled by road to Jawai, a leopard sanctuary near Jodhpur, where they are expected to stay till New Year’s Day. Both actors had earlier shared a few pictures of their stay on their respective social media handles. Vicky and Katrina had tied the knot at a heritage property in the state in December last year.