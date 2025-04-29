Dev Anand died at the age of 88, in 2011, and with him, his iconic Juhu bungalow also stood still. His son Suniel was living in the US, and his wife and daughter were both living in Ooty so no one was left to take care of the property.

Yesteryear superstar Dev Anand doesn't need any introduction. The actor, with a career of over six decades, worked in more than 100 films and was known for his iconic roles and a larger-than-life persona. Dev Anand debuted with a lead role in 1946 in Prabhat Films' Hum Ek Hain, a film about Hindu-Muslim unity. However, Dev Anand gained widespread recognition after starring in Ziddi (1948) and the crime thriller Baazi (1951). Over the years, he consistently starred in top-grossing Indian films. Dev Anand's popularity was also reflected in his humble home in Mumbai.

Dev Anand's Juhu bungalow in Mumbai was all the rage at the time when the area was not synonymous with Bollywood glitz and glamour. Dev Anand's Juhu home was a testament to his success, standing tall among all the wilderness around it. Dev Anand decided to build his bungalow in Iris Park in 1950. He resided there with his wife Kalpana Kartik, and their children Suniel and Devina.

At a time when celebrities were eager to feature their luxurious bungalows on magazine covers or in photographs, Dev Anand maintained the beauty of his home through its mystery. Hardly any photographs of his bungalow made it to the public eye, adding to its charm.

When Juhu's popularity rose in Mumbai, Dev Anand thought it took away the charm that was the essence of his home. He once shared in an interview how it's not peaceful anymore and feels like a concrete jungle. "It’s not the same beach any longer. Often I have to drive past quietly and tell the watchmen not to let people know I’m in," he was quoted as saying.

Dev Anand died at the age of 88, in 2011, and with him, his iconic Juhu bungalow also stood still. His son Suniel was living in the US, and his wife and daughter were both living in Ooty so no one was left to take care of the property. The family eventually decided to sell the bungalow which was part of Dev Anand's superstardom.

Dev Anand's Juhu bungalow was sold for a whopping Rs 350–400 crores and now, reportedly, is all set to turn into a 22-storey tower.

Let us tell you that Dev Anand’s home wasn’t iconic just because it was the first bungalow in Juhu, it was also the first bungalow owned by an actor. Dev Anand loved his solitude and style and despite reports of a 22-storey tower standing in place of his home, it does little to diminish the superstar and his legacy which it once housed.

