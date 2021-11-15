Inside details of Shah Rukh Khan's super expensive luxury private island home in Dubai

Headlines

Boney Kapoor rubbishes reports of Ajay Devgn's Maidaan exceeding its budget, film's release date to be announced soon

Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani get Rs 2069 crore payment from KKR, Reliance Retail valued at…

The Growth Matrix Reviews (Ryan Mclean) Legit Men's Exercises Kit System? Program Full Analysis!

World's most expensive wedding cost Rs 914 crore, bride wore Rs 4.1 crore dress; not Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta

Meet IAS officers who dropped out of medical and cracked UPSC exams; know their success stories

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Boney Kapoor rubbishes reports of Ajay Devgn's Maidaan exceeding its budget, film's release date to be announced soon

Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani get Rs 2069 crore payment from KKR, Reliance Retail valued at…

The Growth Matrix Reviews (Ryan Mclean) Legit Men's Exercises Kit System? Program Full Analysis!

7 pics from Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding that show they are made for each other

Weight loss tips: 7 low-carb foods to reduce belly fat

10 famous Hindu temples outside India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

Manipur Violence: Mobile internet services restored in Manipur after 4 months, CM Biren confirms

MotoGP Bharat: John Abraham thanks CM Yogi for making ‘Moto GP’ happen in Greater Noida

Viral video: Pakistani actor Hania Aamir dances to Jawan song Chaleya with Shah Rukh Khan in the background, watch

Boney Kapoor rubbishes reports of Ajay Devgn's Maidaan exceeding its budget, film's release date to be announced soon

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Inside details of Shah Rukh Khan's super expensive luxury private island home in Dubai

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan owns several expensive properties across the world and he is known for living life kingsize.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2021, 11:02 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan owns several expensive properties across the world and he is known for living life kingsize. From Mannat, his sprawling bunagalow in Mumbai to to his Bugatti Veyron, the 'King Khan' lives a luxurious life. Shah Rukh Khan also owns a private island home at Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.

The home named “Jannat” is located in K Frond of Palm Jumeirah, which is the largest artificial archipelago in the world. Priced at around Rs 18 crores, the villa is spread over an area of 8500 sq. ft. It is to be noted that the luxurious villa was gifted to Shah Rukh Khan by Nakheel, a Dubai based property developer in September 2007.

The holiday villa is set on a 14,000 sq ft plot and its exteriors are open for visitors but the entry to interiors are secured. The villa consists of six bedrooms and two remote controlled garages. It has a private pool and beach with facilities for deep sea fishing.

The interior designing of this luxurious mansion was done by Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan. The villa offers a superb view of the Dubai skyline.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

China will help Nepal end its landlocked status, says Xi Jinping

Mukesh Ambani’s Viacom18 signs deal with Rs 1.03 lakh crore firm for lavish Mumbai office, rent is…

Sukhee box office collection day 1: Shilpa Shetty-starrer sees disastrous opening, fails to earn even Rs 50 lakh

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding live updates: Kabira from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani plays during actress’ bidaai

‘I am challenging your leader to…’: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi poses tough dare for Rahul Gandhi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE