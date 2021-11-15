Inside details of Shah Rukh Khan's super expensive luxury private island home in Dubai

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan owns several expensive properties across the world and he is known for living life kingsize.

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan owns several expensive properties across the world and he is known for living life kingsize. From Mannat, his sprawling bunagalow in Mumbai to to his Bugatti Veyron, the 'King Khan' lives a luxurious life. Shah Rukh Khan also owns a private island home at Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.

The home named “Jannat” is located in K Frond of Palm Jumeirah, which is the largest artificial archipelago in the world. Priced at around Rs 18 crores, the villa is spread over an area of 8500 sq. ft. It is to be noted that the luxurious villa was gifted to Shah Rukh Khan by Nakheel, a Dubai based property developer in September 2007.

The holiday villa is set on a 14,000 sq ft plot and its exteriors are open for visitors but the entry to interiors are secured. The villa consists of six bedrooms and two remote controlled garages. It has a private pool and beach with facilities for deep sea fishing.

The interior designing of this luxurious mansion was done by Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan. The villa offers a superb view of the Dubai skyline.