HomeBollywood

ahmedabad

Inside Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's romantic date night in Maldives - Watch

The video shows how Arjun Kapoor threw the most romantic surprise for girlfriend Malaika Arora with a dinner on the beach.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2021, 10:10 AM IST

Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora recently returned from their romantic getaway in the picturesque island destination of the Maldives. However, the star couple has been sharing glimpses of their idyllic holiday with their fans on Instagram. 

On Monday night, actor Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share a video clip that would fill your hearts with love. Yes! You read that right. 

In the now-viral video, Arjun gave fans a glimpse of his date night with his ladylove Malaika Arora. The video shows how Arjun threw the most romantic surprise for Malaika with a dinner on the beach. Sharing the video on Instagram, Arjun captioned the post, "She is a vibe … and it's on fleek!" 

In the video, Malaika is seen looking gorgeous in a yellow gown and one can hear Harrdy Sandhu's chartbuster hit number 'Bijlee Bijlee' playing in the background. Malaika is seen walking barefoot towards the beach and as soon as she reaches a spot, she finds a big heart decked up with pretty fairy lights on the sand. A table and two chairs are placed at the centre of it for the couple to have their sumptuous meal. A romantic set-up combined with the stars twinkling in the night sky, it sounds just perfect! Isn't it?

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Previously, Arjun had shared another video from the Maldives and called his girlfriend a "taskmaster" as she made him work out during their vacation.
Arjun posted a video on Instagram on Sunday, where the couple are seen doing aqua cycling.

"When the girlfriend is a tougher task master than your trainer... See @drewnealpt I`m working out even on holiday in the @patinamaldives pool thanks to @malaikaaroraofficial !!!," he wrote as the caption for the image, which in just 10 minutes got over 7,000 likes.

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a while. The two have been pictured several times at various events.

On the work front, Arjun currently has three films lined up - 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Kuttey' and 'The Lady Killer'.

