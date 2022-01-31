Search icon
Inside Amrita Arora's birthday bash with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor

Amrita Arora's birthday bash was attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, and Karisma Kapoor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 31, 2022, 01:35 PM IST

Actress Amrita Arora is celebrating her 44th birthday on Monday, January 31. Her girl gang including sister Malaika, BFF Kareena Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor, threw a midnight bash for her special day. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena shared pictures from the party, in which the girls can be seen hugging Amrita. A huge chocolate birthday cake can also be seen in the picture. Further, Bebo wrote, "Happy birthday to my BFF. No one like you, this is us," along with lots of red heart emoticons in one picture, and in the second picture, she wrote, "My Amu" with two red hearts emojis.

Malaika also shared a picture in which the divas can be seen wearing party caps. Malaika's close friend and make-up artist Mallika Bhat can also be seen in the photo. In the caption, Malaika wrote, "The glue to our gang ...happy birthday my baby sister @amuaroraofficial...Love you @kareenakapoorkhan @therealkarismakapoor @mallika_bhat."

Karisma Kapoor also shared a picture from the birthday party and wrote, "Happy birthday to my darling Amolas #thisisus", and the five ladies looked like an adorable bunch of best friends.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actress also posted a special note for Amrita exchanging their conversations over their joint love for afternoon naps. Sharing a candid black and white picture of her BFF, Kareena wrote, "A friend who understands the power of afternoon naps…is a keeper (red heart emoji). Happy birthday to my darling BFF…here’s to working out together, wine, cheese, Palak soup and ummmm virtual holidays (red heart emoji) Life is so much more fun with you in it."

From spending quality time together to going on vacations and partying, Kareena, Karisma, Malaika and Amrita share an inseparable bond, never failing to shower their love on each other.

(With inputs from ANI)

