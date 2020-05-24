'Insane lunch': Kareena, Karisma cannot stop praising Saif Ali Khan's Eid special mutton biryani

Saif Ali Khan turned a chef under quarantine and rang in Eid with mutton biryani for family. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were the few lucky ones who could relish the mutton biryani for lunch and they let Saif know just how amazing the food was.

Karisma shared an image from the biryani served onto a platter. "Chef Saifu best mutton biryani ever. Insane lunch," she wrote while sharing the image. Later on, Kareena also reshared the image and captioned it 'yum' with 'Eid Mubarak'.

Take a look:

Saif Ali Khan, during the trailer launch of his movie 'Chef', had revealed some interesting bits about his cullinary skills. He said that he loves Italian food and thus ends up making spaghetti. However, since Kareena would be afraid of turning fat, she rarely let him step into the kitchen. At that time, Saif had said that he can't cook Indian food very well, but it definitely looks like things have changed quite a bit since.

Saif, Kareena and Taimur are under self-isolation at their residence in Mumbai. Apart from turning chef, Saif has been taking more guitar lessons, turned Taimur Ali Khan's barber, taught his son gardening and indulged in fun art activities with the family.