With the rise of OTT platforms, Indian audiences are now exposed to global content, making it challenging for Indian filmmakers to cater to their diaspora. While the competition is fierce, it drives improvement. With shows like 'Sex Education', 'Mismatched', 'Elite', 'Adulting', and 'Never Have I Ever' setting a high standard for Gen-Z appealing content, it's perplexing to see films like 'Nadaaniyan' being released, leaving one to question its relevance in today's content landscape.

However, I appreciate Karan Johar's films, which offer a glimpse into the lives of the affluent elite, a perspective that is rarely explored in Indian cinema. However, I want to dismiss the fact that Karan Johar's production venture often prioritises launching new talent over substance, but it is disappointing to admit that it actually serves a superficial portrayal of the elite class, and settling for mediocrity.

After witnessing Khushi Kapoor's acting debut, Ibrahim Ali Khan's launch in Nadaaniyan was indeed awaited. The film, directed by Shauna Gautam, marked her directorial debut under Dharma Productions, and also her first time directing star kids, having previously worked as an assistant director to Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Writer Riva Razdan Kapoor delves into the intricacies of human relationships, collaborating with dialogue writers Ishita Moitra and Jehan Handa to craft a screenplay that tries to bring something fresh to the audience. But what went wrong, their idea or execution?



Despite the presence of seasoned actors like Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, and Jugal Hansraj, the film's tacky execution and weak idea couldn't be salvaged. Unfortunately, newcomers Ibrahim and Khushi's subpar acting was a major letdown. It's time to acknowledge that launching unpolished talent is not just a 'nadaaniyan' (mistake) but a responsibility that should be taken seriously. Passing the baton to talented actors, rather than unpolished ones, is the need of the hour to elevate the sub-standard cinema that has been served repeatedly.

As Nadaaniyan began, Khushi's introduction and narration of her life felt like a borrowed concept from popular American series like Never Have I Ever. Furthermore, the film's poor dubbing was notably cringeworthy, with audio that seemed out of sync, detracting from the overall viewing experience. The art direction, particularly the school hall, seemed to draw inspiration from shows like Elite, Sex Education, with a striking similarity in production design. But the casting for teenagers, surrounding lead actors—Apoorva Mukhija, Aaliyah Qureishi, Neel Dewan, Dev Agasteya, Agasthya Shah do look their part, but did Ibrahim and Khushi justify looking and speaking like teens?





The first half was riddled with cringe-worthy moments, exposing the inexperience of the cast and crew, making for a disappointing viewing experience. Ibrahim's demeanor would be better suited to a silent character, as his expressions often undermine his dialogue delivery. Meanwhile, I'm perplexed by Khushi Kapoor's ability to secure roles, as her acting skills seem to lean heavily on over-acting, with her physical appearance and charming smile being her notable assets. The movie, the plot, the cast, scream outdated overall, Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza’s rom-com Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na will earn more than this latest offering if it re-releases in cinema. Even Mismatched starring Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli, both beautifully pulled off teen drama, unlike these ‘Nadaan’privileged kids.

Nadaaniyan fell short in bringing to life a teen romance drama, instead delivering a cringe-worthy spectacle that missed the mark. It's alarming to see a string of subpar films like this from a reputed production house, which not only tarnish the reputation of Indian cinema but also signal a downward trend, highlighting the need for more nuanced storytelling, skilled filmmaking and talented debutants.