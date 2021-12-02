‘Inhe thand nahi lagti’: Disha Patani trolled for her insanely hot look at ‘Tadap’ screening

Disha Patani was one of the attendees at a special screening of ‘Tadap’ in Mumbai on Wednesday. Many Bollywood celebrities showed up to show their love and support for Ahan Shetty, Suniel Shetty's son, and Tara Sutaria, who are the stars of the film directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Disha chose a revealing tan dress for the star-studded affair, flaunting her amazing figure and exceeding her admirers' expectations with her appearance. Disha loves to show off her gorgeous physique in bodycon dresses that hug her curves, and this appearance was no exception. In her tan dress with spaghetti strap design, she paired it with a little clutch and fur-detailed heels for the event. On the red carpet, the star kept her hair natural and middle-parted and posed with a lot of confidence. However, some people felt otherwise about her outfit.

Ace celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani posted a video of her from the event.

Here’s what people commented-

The debut of Suniel Shetty's son, 'Tadap', was embraced by a slew of Bollywood celebrities. Salman Khan, Ayush Sharma, Anupam Kher, Sanjay Kapoor, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Kajol, Bhushan Kumar, and Riteish Deshmukh were among those who came out to support Ahan and Tara at the premiere. The film will be released on December 3rd.