Influencer slammed for trolling Ranbir Kapoor after he disses brand that Alia Bhatt endorses: 'You’re obsessed with RK'

Content creator Bollywood Garima Kumar has come under fire for criticising Ranbir Kapoor as he seemed to diss a brand endorsed by wife Alia Bhatt

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jul 31, 2024, 03:34 PM IST

Influencer slammed for trolling Ranbir Kapoor after he disses brand that Alia Bhatt endorses: 'You’re obsessed with RK'
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor recently broke his rule of not giving out interviews unless promoting a film as he sat down for a conversation with entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath on his podcast. The freewheeling chat has been trending ever since the interview was released with Ranbir’s comments on cinema and personal life both going viral. Now, a content creator on Instagram has been targeted by the actor’s fans in an attempt to shame the actor for apparently dissing a brand that his wife Alia Bhatt endorses.

On the Zerodha founder’s podcast WTF is with Nikhil Kamath, Ranbir and the host interacted about Indian brands and handloom’s superiority over international luxury brands. After Ranbir quizzed Kamath over his footwear, the entrepreneur revealed it was an Indian local brand. He then went on to profess about its superiority over international fashion brands such as Balenciaga and Gucci. “What novelty are you getting buying a Gucci t-shirt or a Balenciaga shoe,” asks Kamath, to which Ranbir nods. Kamath argues that the fabric is better in Indian brands and the leather is better quality and Ranbir nods in agreement again.

Sharing this snippet from the conversation, content creator Bollywood Garima Kumar wrote, “Did Bollywood Actor Ranbir Kapoor forget that his wife and Bollywood actress, Alia Bhatt is the global brand ambassador for Gucci? Watch how Nikhil Kamath shades Gucci - the very brand Ranbir’s wife Alia Represents? Wake up Ranbir!”

However, netizens did not seem to agree with Kumar’s ‘critique’ of the actor, arguing that he can have an opinion opposite to his wife. “Wake up for what lady? To have an opinion of his own. If he’d say something positive, you’d say ‘biwi ki chamchagiri kar raha hai’. Sit down please,” wrote one fan in the comments. Another chimed in, “Is it not okay to have different opinion and live with that?”

Many accused the creator of targeting Alia and Ranbir. “Can you just stop lady? It feels like you’re obsessed with RK & Alia!”

Ranbir spoke about several other issues in conversation with Kamath, ranging from how he and Alia are navigating marriage, to lessons he learnt while observing his late father Rishi Kapoor.

