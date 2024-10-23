There are news reports of Jaya Bachchan's mother, Indira Bhaduri's demise. However, it's not true, but a death hoax.

There have been reports that Jaya Bachchan's mother, Amitabh Bachchan's mother-in-law, and Abhishek Bachchan's grandmother, Indira Bhaduri passed away late Tuesday evening. However the reality is that Indira Bhaduri is still alive, and the news about her demise are rumours.

The representative of Amitabh Bachchan issued a statement that reads, "Recently, several media reports have claimed that Jaya Bachchan’s mother, Indira Bhaduri, has passed away, stating that her son Abhishek Bachchan rushed to Bhopal in response to this tragic news. However, these reports have been confirmed as false.

At this time, Jaya Bachchan and her family have not experienced any loss. We kindly request fans to remain supportive and to seek reliable updates, avoiding engagement with misleading or unverified information.

The emotional toll on families during trying times is profound, and they should not have to contend with the added burden of false reports. We urge everyone to respect the privacy of the Bachchan family at this time and to seek information from reliable sources for future updates."

Earlier there was news that Abhishek Bachchan skipped Aishwarya Rai's family gathering. Then, it was connected with Indira's rumoured. demise. As per Reddit, the photo is from the birthday celebration of Aishwarya's cousin. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen attending an intimate birthday party with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, and her mother, Brindya Rai. The photo was reportedly shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's cousin, who was celebrating her birthday.

