'Indian Spider-Man': Ishaan Khatter goes rock-climbing, fans ask to audition for role

Ishaan Khatter's innocent face and chocolaty looks have wooed many. However, he is on a task to demonstrate his tough attitude. The actor has already shown his potent side with 2020's crime-comedy 'Khali Peeli.' Last year, with 'A Suitable Boy,' the actor confirmed that he is determined to shed the 'good-boy' image. Recently the actor has shared a carousel post where is looking ripped and doing rock-climbing like a pro. Well, if his photos are good, his caption is the best, as Ishaan asks, "Is anyone doing an Indian Spider-Man?"

Have a look at Ishaan's photo dump

After Ishaan posted the pictures, his comment section got bombarded with several praises and a few funny suggestions. A user said, "omg you would make a great Indian Spider-Man! Somebody get on that!!" While another follower asked him to audition for the role, "Pleeeeease read Spider-Man India, which was massively inspired by Satyajit Ray! And then audition @marvelstudios." A user considered him better than current spidey, Tom Holland, "Much better Spider-Man than Mr Holland! But my Toby is still the best." There were few other comments where netizens were stunned by the fact that he did the whole activity with his mask. "Why the mask dude? It’s not helping you anyway, " added a user. While someone commented, "How can you do exercises with the mask on and that in bare nature."

Recently Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter were spotted returning to the city after celebrating their new year. Although they have not officially confirmed their relationship, the two are often spotted together. The two actors have been speculated to be dating each other after they starred together in a crime comedy 'Khaali Peeli' in 2020.

The rumoured lovebirds celebrated their New Year at Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan. Ishaan's next 'Phone Bhoot' is a supernatural comedy that stars him and Siddhant Chaturvedi opposite Katrina Kaif and is set to release on 15 July this year.