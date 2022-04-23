Indian Police Force: Shilpa Shetty joins Sidharth Malhotra for Rohit Shetty's digital debut series

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty is all set to make her OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra. Apart from her OTT debut, what makes the Indian Police Force interesting is that Shilpa Shetty's role will mark the first female police officer in Rohit Shetty's cop universe.

Shilpa shared a picture of her in a cop Avatar with a gun to break the news. She wrote, "Ready to set the OTT platform on fire for the first time. Superrr Thrilled to join The Action King Rohit Shetty in his Cop Universe!"

Here's the picture

Ready to set the OTT platform on fire for the first timeSuperrr Thrilled to join The Action King #RohitShetty in his Cop Universe #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, now filming@SidMalhotra @PrimeVideoIN @RSPicturez #ShilpaShettyJoinsIndianPoliceForce #IndianPoliceForce pic.twitter.com/1JwOODKFZb — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) April 23, 2022

Rohit Shetty's cop universe just got bigger and better. After Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra is the latest Bollywood biggie to join the filmmaker's cop universe with the announcement of Amazon Prime Video new series titled Indian Police Force. After Singham and its sequel, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty has partnered with Amazon Prime Video to continue his cop universe in the OTT world.

On April 20, Sidharth shared the announcement video of the same, the Ek Villain actor wrote on his social media accounts, "When #RohitShetty sir says Action, you know he literally means it! Super stoked to enter the cop universe with the action king himself! @RSPicturez @PrimeVideoIN #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime now filming."

The eight-part high-octane action series marks the digital debut of one of India’s most exciting and accomplished filmmakers - Rohit Shetty, known for his big-ticket mass entertainers. The series will present Sidharth Malhotra in a never-before-seen avatar of a cop hero.

Titled Indian Police Force, the show promises to be everything audiences have come to expect from a Rohit Shetty spectacle, and more! With Rohit’s proven success in directing and presenting high-octane action blockbusters and headlined by popular actor Sidharth Malhotra.

Apart from Indian Police Force, Shilpa will also be seen in Sukhee and Nikamma. On the business front, Shilpa Shetty is making headlines for launching Binge, 3rd restaurant in the Bastian chain. The entrepreneur has also taken the internet down by announcing SVS Studios, a VFX speciality studio.