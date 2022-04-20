Indian Police Force: Rohit Shetty's cop universe goes digital, Sidharth Malhotra headlines series

Sidharth Malhotra/Twitter

Rohit Shetty's cop universe just got bigger and better. After Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra is the latest Bollywood biggie to join the filmmaker's cop universe with the announcement of Amazon Prime Video's new series titled Indian Police Force.

Sharing the announcement video of the same, the Ek Villain actor wrote on his social media accounts, "When #RohitShetty sir says Action, you know he literally means it! Super stoked to enter the cop universe with the action king himself! @RSPicturez @PrimeVideoIN #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime now filming."

The eight-part high-octane action series marks the digital debut of one of India’s most exciting and accomplished filmmakers - Rohit Shetty, known for his big-ticket mass entertainers. The series will present Sidharth Malhotra in a never-before-seen avatar of a cop hero.