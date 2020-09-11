Indian model Paula accuses Sajid Khan of sexual harassment; says 'he told me to strip in front of him for movie role'

Back in 2018, filmmaker Sajid Khan was accused of sexual harassment by three women during the #MeToo movement in the country, and on Wednesday, Paula, an Indian model, accused filmmaker Sajid Khan of harassing her under the pretense of getting her a role in his film 'Housefull'.

Paula penned a note on Wednesday in which she said that she was abused by Sajid Khan at the age of 17. Paula wrote, "When #MeToo movement started, a lot of people spoke about Sajid Khan but I did not dare to because like every other actor who has no godfather and had to earn for a family I kept quiet. Now I don't have my parents with me. I'm earning for myself. I can dare to tell that I have been harassed by Sajid Khan at the age of 17 (sic)."

Paula captioned her post saying, "Before democracy dies and there is no freedom of speech anymore I thought I should speak!"

Paula spoke further about her distress, and said, "He spoke dirty to me. He tried to touch me. He even told me to strip in front of him just to get a role in his upcoming Housefull movie (sic)." Paula said that she did wrong by not speaking about it earlier but has now realised that it had affected her so badly as a child that she chose not to speak.

Paula also said that such people should be behind bars for "not only casting couch but manipulating and stealing away your dreams".

For the uninformed, in 2018, several female actresses including a journalist had accused the filmmaker of sexual harassment. Amid the #MeToo row, the makers of Housefull 4 had also dropped Sajid’s name as a director of the movie. The filmmaker has made very rare public appearances since then.