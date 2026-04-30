Indian Institute of Zombies trailer: Johnny Lever's son Jesse Lever battle campus full of zombies with 'jugaad', netizens call it 'surprise laugh riot'

If you are missing a zom-com like Go Goa Gone, Indian Institute of Zombies is a fresh take on zombie horror comedy, and the trailer has surprised the netizens.

Zom-com, movies based on zombies with a comical twist, are still an underexplored genre. The only good film we remember from this is Kunal Kemmu's Go Goa Gone (2013). Over a decade later, another attempt in the genre will explode in cinemas soon, and its trailer is nothing less than a surprise. IIZ: Indian Institute of Zombies is the upcoming film exploring this theme, and the makers have dropped the official trailer, giving an extended insight into their film. The movie stars Johnny Lever's son, Jessie Lever, in his first lead role. Other cast members include Mohan Kapur, Anupriya Goenka, Shivani Paliwal, Rose Sardana, Sachin Kavetham, and Tanishq Chaudhary in key roles.

What is IIZ about?

Set against the high-pressure backdrop of campus life, the trailer starts with a narrative where academic competition takes a sinister turn. Institution’s top-performing students are transformed into zombies, triggering chaos across classrooms and hostels. As the outbreak spreads and the academic order collapses, the responsibility of navigating the crisis shifts to an unlikely group, the backbenchers. What follows is a series of goofy, spooky events unfolding in the chaos and horrors of the bloodthirsty zombies. Jesse and his group of friends divert a group of zombies in the most surprising manner, with dance, debates, and even showing p*rn, establishing the element of slapstick humour.

Netizens' reaction to IIZ

The cybercitizens are surprised by the vision, and thus laud the director and writer for bringing a new twist to this almost-dead genre. "Looks like a laugh riot. Can't wait to see in the theater," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Crazy! Can’t wait to watch it on the biggest screen." One of the netizens wrote, "Awesome. Trailer looks scary, super cool. Waiting to watch in the cinema hall." An internet user wrote, "Looks super fun, bro!"

About Jesse Lever

Jesse Lever is Johnny Lever's youngest child, who has been active in Bollywood from a young age. IIZ marks his debut as lead, but he has featured in other films, including War, Yeh Saali Aashiqui (2019), and Aflatoon (2024). Jesse also appeared as a child artist in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). IIZ is directed by Gaganjeet Singh and Alok Dwivedi, produced by Kunj Sanghvi, and written by Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Farzi). IIZ will be released in cinemas on May 15.