Indian Institute of Zombies movie review: Jesse Lever, Anupriya Goenka's zom-com ain't Go Goa Gone, but harmless fun, reviving genre for good

Despite the inconsistent narrative and over-the-top performances, Indian Institute of Zombies impresses due to a sincere attempt to make a zombie adventure on a humble budget and with limited resources, restoring faith in the genre.

Director: Gaganjeet Singh, Alok Dwivedi

Star cast: Mohan Kapur, Jesse Lever, Rose Sardana, Anupriya Goenka

Runtime: 2hr 17mins

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 3 stars

IIZ synopsis

College toppers of the Indian Institute of Innovation are enrolled for a special program of superhuman test, Tekfest, led by sinister Dr Darwendra (Mohan Kapur). The promise of turning scholars into superhumans is Darwendra's evil plan for a zombie outbreak. The selected students turn into flesh-eating zombies after consuming a potion, causing mayhem. In the midst of chaos, the backbenchers group, Lotus- Bhim Bhayankar (Jesse Lever), Kiran (Rose Sardana), Virat Sharma (Shiva Brijrani), Rambo (Sachin Kavetham), Haggu (Tanishq Chaudhary), and Kitaab Shivdasani (Ranjan Raj), join forces with Professor Breganza (Anupriya Goenka) to stop the wave of zombies going out of campus.

First impression of IIZ

At a time when audiences are constantly searching for fresh concepts, Indian Institute of Zombies arrives with an interesting idea, bringing back the zom-com genre after 12 years of Go Goa Gone. The premise is impressive — zombies taking over a college campus, confining them to a zone, to avoid a major catastrophe. The film sets a perfect tone for horror-comedy. However, the loopholes and inconsistent tone with poor VFX often irk the narrative.

What works for IIZ

The film’s biggest advantage is its humble setting and unique retelling of a zombie outbreak. As the story takes place in a competitive educational institute, the makers explore the campus in an innovative manner. The contemporary interpretation of hostel friendships, survival plans, and how to tackle zombies is impressive. Also, the intent of backing an ambitious story and making it with limited resources deserves a mention.

The performances of IIZ

The film has an ensemble cast, but only a few remain subtle in their characters. Mohan Kapur brings credibility to the narrative, but goes overboard in a few sequences. Among others, Anupriya Goenka holds your attention with her sincere performance. Jesse Lever shines brightest. He brings humour and spontaneity, despite incoherent writing. He passes the litmus test of leading a movie, and he shows confidence to carry a narrative on his shoulders. Rose Sardana also impresses, even though the script doesn't give her enough scope.

What are the shortcomings of IIZ

The movie is directed by two directors: Gaganjeet Singh and Alok Dwivedi. They wanted to recreate Raj & DK's magic, but the unusual concept needs more focused narration, and this is where the movie lacks. The first half is borderline baffoonery, giving you the benefit of the doubt throughout the narration. The second half is relatively better, with an impressive final 30 minutes. However, the film suffers from taking too much liberty. Showing B-grade films to divert zombies is such a mood killer. But the makers thought it would be funny. The VFX, in some sequences, is disappointing, further hampering the seriousness of the scene.

Final verdict

The zombie action is made contemporary enough to keep the attention undivided, with humour and spookiness elements remaining constant. IIZ ain't Go Goa Gone, but the indie film does deserve a watch for keeping the genre alive. Since the movie ain't promoted well, it might not create wonders at the box office, but it will find an audience on OTT.