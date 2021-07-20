'Indian Idol 12' host Aditya Narayan reveals he will quit hosting after 2022, says 'it’s time to do bigger things'

‘Indian Idol 12’ host Aditya Narayan has been the face of hosting singing reality shows since a very long time. In a recent interview, Aditya revealed that he will quit hosting on TV after 2022 as its ‘time to do bigger things’. He also spilled the beans on ‘probably’ having his first child with wife Shweta Agarwal.

While speaking to ETimes, Aditya said, “2022 will be my final year as a host on Indian television. I won’t host after that. It’s time to do bigger things. I am bound by prior commitments, which I will complete in the coming months. I have such beautiful associations and relations in the industry that agar main abhi chhod doonga toh it will be like abandoning the ship midway. I am laying the foundation for my way out.”

He added, ‘I will take a break from TV next year. I feel great about doing multiple things at a time, but it’s also exhausting. As grateful as I am to Indian television for being my cocoon through the past 15 years, it is time to move on to other things.”

Talking about the probability of having a baby next year, Aditya said, “I was a teenager when I started hosting on the small screen, and by the time I am done next year, I will probably be a father (smiles). The TV industry has given me a lot — name, fame, and success. It has enabled me to build a house in Mumbai, own a car and have a great life. It’s not that I will abandon TV, but I will do something else like participate in a game show or judge one. But my time as a host is coming to an end.”

Aditya added that it was needed for him to make this announcement as he keeps getting offers to host shows.

“Every year, I tell people that I don’t want to host anymore, but some production houses convince me to change my mind. I have four more reality shows lined up. If I don’t announce it, I will keep getting such offers. As much as I love hosting, I have to start thinking about the bigger picture. I still want to sing, jump around and dance on stage, perform all over the world, and I don’t want anything to hinder that,” he said.

Aditya Narayan started his hosting career with ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ Challenge in 2007. He has been hosting the last two seasons of Indian Idol.