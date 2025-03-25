A viral clip shows Indian dancer Natasha Sherpa performing to Vidya Balan's Ooh La La from The Dirty Picture in Denmark, leaving everyone in awe.

It’s almost impossible to resist the urge to dance when Bollywood songs are playing, the beats and energy just make you want to groove. The recent viral video is proof of the same.

A viral clip shows Indian dancer Natasha Sherpa performing to Vidya Balan's Ooh La La from The Dirty Picture in Denmark, leaving everyone in awe. She dances to the catchy beats of the song alongside her crew, delivering an energetic performance.

Sharing the clip, Natasha wrote on Instagram, "Bollywood is in my Blood, And now… in their hearts. A wholesome moment for me to be able to perform at @redbulldance Denmarks’s Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals giving a small taste of my Indian Culture, since the World Finals for Red Bull Dance Your Style World Championship 2024 will be held in Mumbai, India."

She furtheradded, "I was actually the Host for this competition but I surprise the crowd with an unexpected flashmob dance. More clips of the full performs dropping soon. A huge thank you to @redbulldanmark @redbulldance for making me a part of this amazing event as a Host, choreographer and dancer and thank you for creating such an amazing platform and environment for all types of dancers."

Netizens have reacted to the viral clip, one of them wrote, "Everytime this reel comes my way it's fun to watch..soo graceful Natasha and the guys were superb too..fun fun.post more of your dancing." The second one said, "You danced nice the guys did the right moves audience enjoyed every move you all did." The third person commented, "This dancer is awesome. So natural and so amazing." Another one said, "the stage was burning."

Talking about the song, Ooh La La is a popular song from the 2011 Hindi film The Dirty Picture. Released by T-Series on October 30, 2011, as a single from the film's soundtrack, the song features Vidya Balan on screen. Composed by the music duo Vishal–Shekhar, the lyrics were written by Rajat Aroraa, and it was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Bappi Lahiri.