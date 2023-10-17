Indian cinema's costliest scene cost Rs 25 crore, has 7 stars; bigger than anything in Baahubali, Adipurush, Jawan, RRR

Headlines

The most expensive single scene in Indian cinema history has a massive budget of Rs 25 crore and features seven big stars.

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

The era of big-scale, big-budget films is back in India. Over the last couple of years, Indian films have steadily been getting bigger in scale and production budgets. The title of most expensive Indian films has changed hands twice since the pandemic as Indian filmmakers are pulling all stops to make their films stand out. Among these efforts is one particular sequence from an upcoming film that costs a whopping Rs 25 crore, more expensive than anything any Indian film has tried so far.

Indian cinema’s most expensive scene

Earlier this month, Koimoi reported that filmmaker Rohit Shetty is shooting a grand climax scene for his next – Singham Again. The sequence is reportedly mounted on a huge budget of Rs 25 crore and will see Aajay Devgn being joined by Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff, as they take on the antagonist played by Arjun Kapoor. Koimoi reported that the film’s two female leads – Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone – are also expected to join.

How Singham Again beat Adipurush, Jawan, RRR, and Baahubali in scale

While the overall budget of Singham Again (reportedly Rs 250 crore) is lower than the likes of Adipurush, Jawan, RRR, and Baahubali, this one scene is more adventurous and bigger than any single sequence in these mega budget films. The preparations for the shoot are underway in Hyderabad. Koimoi reported a source as saying, “Rohit Shetty is known to shoot his action scenes as a spectacle. But this time he has outdone himself. Nothing like this has been seen in any of his films. Each star Ajay, Tiger, Ranveer, Arjun are an organic part of the climax. It’s being shot like a separate entity from the main event. You can detach the climax from the plot and watch it as an independent film.”

All you need to know about Singham Again

Singham Again is the third film in the Singham series that stars Ajay Devgn as the titular character. The film is also part of the filmmaker’s larger Cop Universe, which also includes Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, apart from the upcoming web series Indian Police Force, which stars idharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty. Singham Again is slated to be released in theatres on August 15, 2024 for the Independence Day weekend.

