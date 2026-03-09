India wins T20 World Cup 2026: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu congratulate Men In Blue

Here's how film stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Ram Charan congratulated Team India after its historic T20 World Cup 2026 victory.

India has erupted in celebration as Team India lifted the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 trophy after a thrilling victory over New Zealand in the final match in Ahmedabad on Sunday. As the Men in Blue sealed the title with a commanding performance, congratulatory messages poured in from the Indian film fraternity.

Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "What a comprehensive victory!! Well done to our men in blue!!! You guys are champions and watching you on the field has made us all very proud. Take a bow. Jai Hind." Anushka Sharma, who is married to star Indian batsman Virat Kohli, added, "Heartiest congratulations to this brilliant team for this phenomenal victory!! Back to back World Cup wins."

"This is how our Men in Blue showed up with calm, composure, and dominance throughout the tournament...and brought the trophy home again and created history. Congratulations Team India. The nation will sleep well tonight", wrote Jr NTR. Anil Kapoor took a hilarious dig at New Zealand's defeat. "Aaj kiwi thodi zyada hi meethi lag rahi hai!" he joked, further adding, "Congratulations to our Indian team you never fail to make us proud."

Mahesh Babu added, "What was that!!! A magnificent testimony to Team India's dominance unleashing full beast mode to bring it home for 1.4 billion hearts...Exemplary performances from Samson, Abhishek, Ishan, Dube, Bumrah, Axar, and everyone who made this unforgettable...Congratulations Team India. History keeps turning its pages with glory for the nation. Jai Hind."

"My throat is gone from all the shouting, but my smile isn't going anywhere all week! #TeamIndia you have made billions of hearts beat with pride tonight! CHAMPIONS once again", wrote Ajay Devgn. Ram Charan added, "The champions stay champions. Defending the #T20WorldCup in style with fearless, aggressive cricket. What a team. What a moment for India."

Team India scripted history by becoming the first nation to defend their T20 World Cup title, first nation to win three T20 World Cups, and first nation to win T20 World Cup at home as they defeated New Zealand by 96 runs at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Jasprit Bumrah was named Player of the Match, while Sanju Samson was named Player of the Tournament.

