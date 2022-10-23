India vs Pakistan: Ahead of crucial match, Shah Rukh Khan's throwback video from first T20 World Cup final goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan-Aryan Khan attending Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup final in 2007/Twitter

India and Pakistan will face off against each other in their first matches in Melbourne at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. The two captains, Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam would want to start the tournament with a massive win and thus, this becomes one of the most awaited clashes in the tournament.

Ahead of this crucial match, let's take you back to the first T20 World Cup final in 2007 in which India defeated Pakistan by 5 runs in the final over. Shah Rukh Khan, along with his son Aryan Khan, was the only Bollywood celebrity who attended that unforgettable match that made India lift the first ICC tournament under MS Dhoni's captaincy in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In the video that has resurfaced on the internet again, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor actor can be seen hugging and greeting each and every member of the Indian cricket team after their historic victory. The video has been shared by a Shah Rukh fan club with the caption, "The only INDIAN celebrity, to represent and support team INDIA against arch Rival Pakistan in inaugural @ICC T20 World Cup final. That was Back in 2007. Don't you dare question his love for the country."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is awaiting the release of three of his biggest films next year. The first is the Siddharth Anand-directed actioner Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It will hit theatres worldwide on January 25 next year and it was rumoured that the film's teaser would be launched today before the match.

Next up is Atlee's Jawan whose first look showed Shah Rukh Khan with a bandaged face and caused havoc on the internet. Slated to release on June 2, 2023, the film features Nayanthara as the female lead and Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi playing the main antagonist.

The third Shah Rukh film set to release next year is Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Dunki. A social comedy set against the backdrop of immigration, it features Taapsee Pannu as the leading lady. Dunki is the Christmas release next year, scheduled to hit theatres on December 22.