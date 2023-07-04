India's richest female singer is worth Rs 200 crore, and it's not Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi, Asha Bhosle, or Neha Kakkar

This little girl grew up to be India's richest female singer

Indian music and playback scene has come a long way from the 1950s and 60s when singers hardly paid a dime. The likes of Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi fought for their fair share and today’s singers are reaping the rewards. So much so that many successful singers today are worth several crore rupees and charge in lakhs per song. However, they still don’t hold a candle to India’s richest female singer, whose net worth comes not from singing but family business.

India’s richers female singer

One would assume that successful singers of today like Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal or legends like Asha Bhosle would be India’s richest female singer. While these names are in the top 5, their net worths are still some way below the net worth of Tulsi Kumar. The singer-entrepreneur has a reported net worth of $25 million (Rs 200 crore). The 37-year-old is definitely a successful singer but she is also the sister of T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar and reportedly has a stake in the family business. That stake in the Rs 4000-crore company gives her her immense riches.

Net worth of some of India’s richest female singers

While Tulsi Kumar is India’s richest female singer, Shreya Ghoshal isn’t too far behind with a reported net worth of around Rs 180-185 crore. Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya’s longtime rival and friend, also has a net worth of over Rs 100 crore. Singing legend Asha Bhosle has a reported net worth of over Rs 80 crore while new sensation Neha Kakkar is reportedly worth somewhere around Rs 40 crore.

India’s richest singer

But even Tulsi’s net worth pales in comparison to the man who is regarded as India’s richest singer. But there is a catch because you have to make accomodations with the singer tag for him. The person is AR Rahman, primarily a composer but also an occasional singer. The legendary composer is said to have a net worth of over Rs 500 crore, much higher than even many Bollywood stars.