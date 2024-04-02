Twitter
India's most profitable film earned 30 times its Rs 60 lakh-budget, bigger hit than Kashmir Files, Kerala Story, Kantara

This tiny film with no stars earned 30 times its budget upon release and became India's most profitable film ever

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

India's most profitable film
The formula for profit and loss is a simple one. Anything that you earn over your investment is profit. In Hindi cinema, just how much profit your film earns (in percentage of the budget) determines if your film is a hit, super hit, or blockbuster. Films that manage to earn several times their budgets are among the most profitable ever. The biggest of them had a budget of just Rs 60 lakh.

The Bollywood film that earned 30 times its budget

Released in 2007 without any stars or much fanfare, Bheja Fry was a sleeper hit. The comedy, directed by Sagar Ballary, starred Rajat Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Milind Soman, Sarika, and Ranveer Shorey, was inspired by the French film Le Dîner de Cons. Made on a reported budget of just Rs 60 lakh, the film was a runaway hit at the box office, earning Rs 18 crore, a full 30 times its production budget. Bheja Fry started slow in its first week but grew by word of mouth, solidifying its status as a sleeper hit.

How Bheja Fry is a bigger hit than even The Kerala Story and The Kashmir Files

The 2900% profit rate of Bheja Fry is the highest in Bollywood history. Recent sleeper hits like The Kerala Story, The Kashmir Files, and even south’s Kantara have threatened to come close but not quite. The Kerala Story was made in Rs 20 crore and earned 15 times as much (Rs 304 crore). The Kashmir Files earned over 25 times its budget of Rs 15 crore as did Kantara. Even Jai Santoshi Maa, the original sleeper hit, had earned around 25-27 times its budget in 1975. All of them follow Bheja Fry in this list.

