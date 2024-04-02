India's most bankable star has films worth Rs 2000 crore; 'bigger' than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Prabhas, Akshay, Vijay

The Hindi film industry has been through a period of upheaval since the pandemic. The first three years after Covid-19 hit were especially bad with several big-budget films flopping. There were only a few saving graces that helped revived Bollywood. The year 2023 revived the industry truly with several blockbusters. This led to many leading stars getting other offers and building strong slate of films. One among them has dwarfed others – be it Bollywood superstars or south heroes, to emerge as the most bankable star in India today.

India’s most bankable star today is...

Imagine one actor having films worth Rs 2000 crore in their kitty, all as the lead. That is exactly what Ranbir Kapoor’s career looks like right now, following the success of Animal and Ayan Mukerji’s assurance that Brahmastra’s sequels have not been shelved. This, and other anticipated projects, mean that Ranbir is the star with the most films and highest money riding on him.

Ranbir Kapoor’s slate of films worth Rs 2000 crore

First up for Ranbir is Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan, which has a reported budget of Rs 600 crore. Ranbir will be then seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Park. It is said to be even bigger in scale than Animal and as per trade sources, has a budget of over Rs 200 crore. Ranbir will also be seen in the next two Brahmastra films. While there has been no news on the budget so far, but there are reports that the combined production cost of the two films can be anywhere between Rs 800 crore and Rs 1000 crore. The actor will also star in Love & War alongside wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Put together, these movies can range anywhere around Rs 2000 crore when budgets and marketing costs are taken into account.

How Ranbir Kapoor trumped the Khans, Prabhas, and Akshay Kumar

Shah Rukh Khan is the other actor with a substantial amount of films on his plate. The actor reportedly has two films in the YRF Spy Universe lined up where the combined budget could be easily over Rs 600 crore. It is still well short of Ranbir’s haul though. Buoyed by the success of Salaar, Prabhas, too, has multiple films, including Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar 2. The combined budgets of these films is close to Rs 1000 crore. Aamir, on the other hand, is on a sabbatical, while Salman Khan also has not signed a film of late. Akshay Kumar has three films lined up – Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Welcome to the Jungle, Singham Again – which have a reported combined budget of Rs 700 crore.

