This superstar has films worth Rs 1500 crore awaiting release; not even Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Salman, Vijay are any match

This star - with films worth Rs 1500 crore awaiting release - has the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Vijay, Prabhas, and Rajinikanth beat.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 02:04 PM IST

The era of big budget blockbusters in Indian cinema is here again. After a brief lull brought about by Covid-19, Indian films are once again minting money at the box office. This has enabled filmmakers to go for bigger production budgets and take risks with huge films. Many top stars have at least one big film awaiting release. But there is one name, who is part of four huge upcoming films, and one small film as well, arguably the most bankable actor in India today.

Who is the superstar with films worth Rs 1500 crore in their kitty?

The superstar with the biggest films in their kitty currently is Deepika Padukone, who is set to be seen in three mega-budget films over the next twelve months, starting with Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. The aerial warfare film, starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, has a reported budget of Rs 250 crore. After that, Deepika has Singham Again, Rohit Shetty’s Ajay Devgn-starrer, which also has a reported Rs 200 crore budget. In addition, the actress is also a part of the cast of the most expensive Indian film ever made – Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD (earlier known as Project K), which also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. The film has a reported production budget of Rs 600 crore, the highest ever for an Indian film.

Deepika Padukone’s diverse slate in 2024 and beyond

These are the three confirmed films Deepika is part of. In addition, the actress has two more projects lined up as per reports. She has been reported to be a part of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra 2. The actress had a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo in part 1 and speculations are that she will reprise her role in part 2. As per trade sources, Ayan Mukerji plans to mount Brahmastra 2 on a massive Rs 400 crore budget. Apart from this, Deepika will also reportedly star in the Indian adaptation of The Intern, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. The slice-of-life film will have a low budget but it certainly adds diversity to her slate. Some reports have claimed that the film has been shelved or Deepika has exited it. But there has been no official word yet.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

