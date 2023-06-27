Search icon
India's highest-paid singer charges Rs 3 crore per song, and it's not Arijit Singh, Sunidhi, Shreya Ghoshal or Sonu

The highest-paid singer in India commands a whopping fees of Rs 3 crore per song as per reports.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 01:13 PM IST

This singer charges Rs 3 crore per song

With the music industry raking in the big bucks for Indian films today, playback singers and other artistes have begun to charge astronomical amounts per song. Their voices and names are a big reason many of the songs become chartbusters and hence the singers make it their worthy with many top singers charging in excess of Rs 20 lakh per song on a routine basis. However, there is one musician who charges Rs 3 crore per song, more than 10 times the amount anyone else in India commands.

The highest-paid singer in India is...

While most singers charge around Rs 5-10 lakh per song in Indian films, a few top names can command prices of over Rs 20 lakh for one song. However, only one person charges more than Rs 25 lakh and that is composer AR Rahman. Many reports state that the singer-composer charges Rs 3 crore per song. Some reports even claim that his per song fees, sometimes, is as high as Rs 5 crore but those reports cannot be verified. However, industry sources do say that Rahman easily charges way more amount than any other singer in India. Even for concerts and stage performances, his fees is in excess of Rs 1 crore, the highest in the country.

Per song fees of singers like Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Arijit Singh, and Sonu Nigam

After AR Rahman, the highest-paid singer in India as per reports is Shreya Ghosal, who reportedly charges Rs 25 lakh per song. Sunidhi Chauhan and Arijit Singh follow closely behind, with almost identical fees of Rs 20-22 lakh per song as per reports. The next bracket in the list of highest-paid Indian singers is populated by names like Sonu Nigam and Badshah, who charge Rs 18-20 lakh per song. Other high-paid Indian singers include Shaan, Neha Kakkar, Mika and Honey Singh, all of whom charge over Rs 10 lakh per song as per reports.

