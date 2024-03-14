This actress stole, ran from home to be in Bollywood, ate garbage to avoid starving, became India's highest-paid...

This actress endured beatings, ran away from home, stole, and even found food in garbage cans before she found success in Bollywood.

There are many in Bollywood who succeeded in the industry by going against their family’s wishes. Many in India still do not consider acting a respectable profession. Girls, in particular, are discouraged from walking down that road. This story is about one such woman, who not only ran from home to be a star but spent years struggling, only to eventually find success.

The actress who stole, ran from home

Rakhi Sawant comes from a middle-class family in Maharashtra. Growing up, when she decided to be an actress, her family opposed it. In an old interview on the talk show Jazbaat, Rakhi recounted that she stole money from her parents and ran away from home as a teenager. Rakhi landed up in Mumbai but stardom did not reach her for years. The actress said that in those days of struggle, often she had no money to eat and would look for leftovers in the garbage thrown out by her neighbours to avoid starving.

Rakhi Sawant’s career

The actress began her journey in the 1997 film Agnichakra under the screen name Juhi Sawant. She followed this up with supporting roles in bigger films like Joru Ka Ghulam, Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke etc. But it was a music video in 2003 that transformed Rakhi’s life. She appeared in the song Mohabbat Hai Mirchi in Chura Liya Hai Tumne, which became a viral sensation nationwide, and Rakhi was a star.

How Rakhi became India’s highest-paid item girl

Rakhi Sawant was one of the first actresses in Hindi cinema to exclusively be known for her cameos and dance performances in films and shows. By the late-2000s, she was the highest-paid ‘item girl’ in India, charging lakhs per song. She gained further fame by appearing in multiple seasons of the reality show Bigg Boss.

