India's highest-paid 'item girl' charges Rs 5 crore per song, and it's not Malaika, Nora, Kareena, Katrina, or Tamannaah

This actress charged Rs 5 crore for a single dance number she did.

Special dance numbers, or item songs, as they are sometimes referred to, have slowly become a big part of any movie’s promotional and marketing campaign. These dance numbers often star big names and are projected as a big attraction for the film. Naturally, the stars who appear in them also charge a bomb for these small appearances. The highest-paid ‘item girl’ in Indian cinema actually took home Rs 5 crore for a single song.

The highest paid Indian actress for an item song

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly charged a whopping Rs 5 crore for her performance in Oo Antava, the chartbuster from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa The Rise. The five-minute appearance was Samantha’s first special dace number in her career and Allu Arjun said he was hesitant to initially ask such a senior actress for the part. No other Indian actress comes close to these kinds of earnings for one song.

The highest paid item girls in Indian cinema

There are several actresses who are known for their appearances in special dace numbers or item songs. Malaika Arora is perhaps the most prominent of these names. The actress reportedly charges Rs 50 lakh-1 crore per song. Nora Fatehi, the reigning queen of dance numbers, charges up to Rs 2 crore per song as per reports. Sunny Leone is also among the most expensive item girls of Bollywood, earning Rs 2-3 crore per song.

How much top heroines charge for dance numbers

But it’s the leading actresses who charge the most amount when it comes to these dance numbers. Kareena Kapoor used to charge over Rs 1.5 crore several years ago when she did these item songs. Tamannaah Bhatia has reportedly earned Rs 1 crore per song, while Katrina Kaif charges over Rs 2 crore per song. One of the highest-paid actresses for this work is Jacqueline Fernandez, who takes home a meaty Rs 3 crore per song she appears in.