Headlines

Arvey Malhotra suicide case: Sexual violence, homophobia inside India's most popular school chain? Know shocking details

Apple iPhone 12 gets massive discount on Flipkart ahead of Nothing Phone (2) India sale, over Rs 38,000 off

India's highest-paid 'item girl' charges Rs 5 crore per song, and it's not Malaika, Nora, Kareena, Katrina, or Tamannaah

This actor charged Rs 35 crore for 8-minute cameo, and it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Rajinikanth, Suriya, Vijay

Inside MS Dhoni’s luxury bike, car collection worth crores: Venkatesh Prasad gives sneak peek in viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 12 gets massive discount on Flipkart ahead of Nothing Phone (2) India sale, over Rs 38,000 off

India's highest-paid 'item girl' charges Rs 5 crore per song, and it's not Malaika, Nora, Kareena, Katrina, or Tamannaah

DNA| Is Seema Haider an ISI agent?

7 highest-rated films of Bhumi Pednekar

7 must watch haunted shows on Netflix

Mahindra Thar rivals with best looks, engine 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

Odisha Train Accident: Mamata Banerjee and Ashwini Vaishnaw engage in war of words over death toll

IPL 2023: Can Mumbai Indians win IPL 2023? A look at factors behind MI's comeback

Watch: Brazil building collapses like house of cards; Several dead and others missing

India's highest-paid 'item girl' charges Rs 5 crore per song, and it's not Malaika, Nora, Kareena, Katrina, or Tamannaah

This actor charged Rs 35 crore for 8-minute cameo, and it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Rajinikanth, Suriya, Vijay

Remember Sahil Khan from Style, he quit acting for bodybuilding, built Rs 100-crore fitness empire; his net worth is...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

India's highest-paid 'item girl' charges Rs 5 crore per song, and it's not Malaika, Nora, Kareena, Katrina, or Tamannaah

This actress charged Rs 5 crore for a single dance number she did.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 09:06 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Special dance numbers, or item songs, as they are sometimes referred to, have slowly become a big part of any movie’s promotional and marketing campaign. These dance numbers often star big names and are projected as a big attraction for the film. Naturally, the stars who appear in them also charge a bomb for these small appearances. The highest-paid ‘item girl’ in Indian cinema actually took home Rs 5 crore for a single song.

The highest paid Indian actress for an item song

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly charged a whopping Rs 5 crore for her performance in Oo Antava, the chartbuster from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa The Rise. The five-minute appearance was Samantha’s first special dace number in her career and Allu Arjun said he was hesitant to initially ask such a senior actress for the part. No other Indian actress comes close to these kinds of earnings for one song.

The highest paid item girls in Indian cinema

There are several actresses who are known for their appearances in special dace numbers or item songs. Malaika Arora is perhaps the most prominent of these names. The actress reportedly charges Rs 50 lakh-1 crore per song. Nora Fatehi, the reigning queen of dance numbers, charges up to Rs 2 crore per song as per reports. Sunny Leone is also among the most expensive item girls of Bollywood, earning Rs 2-3 crore per song.

How much top heroines charge for dance numbers

But it’s the leading actresses who charge the most amount when it comes to these dance numbers. Kareena Kapoor used to charge over Rs 1.5 crore several years ago when she did these item songs. Tamannaah Bhatia has reportedly earned Rs 1 crore per song, while Katrina Kaif charges over Rs 2 crore per song. One of the highest-paid actresses for this work is Jacqueline Fernandez, who takes home a meaty Rs 3 crore per song she appears in.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Rise above political bickering': Supreme Court to Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi LG amid row over appointment of DERC head

India vs Pakistan ‘flag wars’: Why Pak will hoist Rs 40 crore flag on Independence Day amid Rs 2000 cr debt

Somavati Amavasya 2023: July 17 or 18? Know tithi, muhurat, significance, rituals, more

Style, Xcuse Me hit pair Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan to work together after 20 years — Here’s what we know

Chandrayaan-3: Did you know ISRO's mighty rocket weighs equal to 130 elephants, is taller than Qutub Minar?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE