India's highest paid actor charges Rs 280 crore per film; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Akshay, Prabhas, Allu Arjun

India's highest paid actor will earn Rs 280 crore from a single film, more than the entire budgets of hits like Pathaan, Animal, and Fighter

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 08, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

It wasn’t long ago that the news of an actor charging Rs 100 crore per film was considered huge. There were a handful of names and faces in India – across industries – who were able to command that sort of remuneration. Now, it seems that amount is passé as many actors are charging more than twice that. Recently, one of these superstars upped the ante by reportedly charging a whopping Rs 280 crore for a single film, making him the highest-paid actor in India.

India’s highest paid actor

Rajinikanth, the superstar from Tamil cinema, and one of the biggest names in Indian cinema history, is currently the highest-paid actor in India. Even at the age of 71, the actor has it in him to deliver blockbusters. Last year, he starred in Jailer, which earned over Rs 600 crore and was the highest-grosing Tamil film of the year. Riding on that success, Rajinikanth hiked his fees. It was reported in November that for his upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rajinikanth will charge in excess of Rs 250 crore. A Koimoi report claimed that Rajinikanth has charged Rs 260-280 crore for the film, which is tentatively called Thalaivar 171 (on account of being Rajinikanth’s 171st film in the lead role). The actor will begin work on the film later this year.

All about Thalaivar 171

While the film does not have an official title as of yet, Thalaivar 171 is hotly anticipated as it brings together Lokesh and Rajni. Lokesh, the director, has given the biggest hits in the careers of Kamal Haasan (Vikram) and Thalapathy Vijay (Leo) in his two previous films. So naturally, fans are expecting Thalaivar 171 to go even higher. Then there is speculation that the film may be connected to the Lokesh’s cinematic universe (which includes Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo). If that is true, the audience could see Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan together after decades. The film reportedly also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ranveer Singh, who will make his Tamil debut.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
