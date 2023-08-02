India's highest grossing horror film ever earned Rs 266 crore; and it's not Raaz, Stree, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Chandramukhi

Headlines

Meet ex-salesman who earned Rs 28014 crore wealth selling kurta-pyjama, sherwani, now works only 2 days per...

Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai found dead in studio; police suspect suicide

DNA Verified: Anant Ambani taking legal action against millionaire YouTuber Carryminati? Here’s the truth

Forgotten cricketer who tied Virender Sehwag’s record, only other Indian to score 300; where is he now?

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to have sequel? Here’s what Karan Johar has to say

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Turn Ideas Into Successful Businesses With Adam Stott’s Business Circle Coaching Program

Meet ex-salesman who earned Rs 28014 crore wealth selling kurta-pyjama, sherwani, now works only 2 days per...

Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai found dead in studio; police suspect suicide

8 superfoods that help heal injuries fast

From house worth Rs 19 crore to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Ayushmann Khurrana

10 Animals that can regenerate organs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

DNA: Ocean's color changing as a consequence of climate change; reveals MIT study

DNA: Communal Clashes in Haryana's Nuh Leaves Many Dead, Hundreds Injured

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai found dead in studio; police suspect suicide

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to have sequel? Here’s what Karan Johar has to say

India's highest grossing horror film ever earned Rs 266 crore; and it's not Raaz, Stree, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Chandramukhi

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

India's highest grossing horror film ever earned Rs 266 crore; and it's not Raaz, Stree, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Chandramukhi

The highest grossing Indian horror film minted Rs 266 crore at the box office and was not one of the usual suspects.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 10:14 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The horror genre was a late bloomer in Indian cinema. While regionally, particularly in Malayalam cinema, there were a few horror films made before the 70s, Bollywood was slow to this trend, barring a few psychological thrillers disguised as horror. It was the Ramsays who started the fad here and there has been no looking back since. Over the last two decades, courtesy Vikram Bhatt and Ram Gopal Varma, horror films have begun to mint money at the box office too. But the highest grossing Indian horror movie may surprise you.

India’s highest grossing horror film is...

While there have been blockbusters like Raaz, 1920, and Stree in the horror genre, none of them have grossed as much as Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which grossed a more than healthy Rs 266 crore at the worldwide box office. In fact, the Anees Bazmee film was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2022, behind only Brahmastra, Drishyam 2, and The Kashmir Files. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 conveniently surpassed its predecessor, the Akshay Kumar-starrer, which had earned earned Rs 82 crore in 2007. The film was praised for its direction and performances of the principal cast, particularly Tabu.

Highest grossing Indian horror films

Over the years, there have been several horror films that have crossed Rs 50 crore, and some have even entered the 100-crore club. After Bhool Bhuaiyaa 2, the highest-grossing Indian horror film is Stree, which grossed Rs 181 crore worldwide. Following this is Raaz 3, which made just under Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. Despite its lukewarm earnings, Bhediya comes in next at Rs 90 crore. Rajinikanth’s Tamil horror thriller Chandramukhi rounds up the top five with earnings of over Rs 80 crore. Malayalam horror comedy Romancham (Rs 71 crore), Ekta Kapoor’s erotic horror thriller Ragini MMS 2 (Rs 64 crore) and Telugu horror Bhaagamathie (Rs 51 crore) are the other films in this genre to cross the 50-crore mark.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan shares intense first look from Kabir Khan's film, says ‘proud to be playing a real hero'

Lok Sabha 2024 poll preparations: PM Modi to hold meetings with NDA MPs from today

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail unveils new JioBook at Rs 16,499, know how and where to buy

Seema Haider to star in Bollywood movie? Mumbai producer offers role to Pakistani woman amid spy allegations

Pyramids or mere mountains? Satellite captures mysterious structure in Antarctica, netizens react

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE