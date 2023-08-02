India's highest grossing horror film ever earned Rs 266 crore; and it's not Raaz, Stree, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Chandramukhi

The highest grossing Indian horror film minted Rs 266 crore at the box office and was not one of the usual suspects.

The horror genre was a late bloomer in Indian cinema. While regionally, particularly in Malayalam cinema, there were a few horror films made before the 70s, Bollywood was slow to this trend, barring a few psychological thrillers disguised as horror. It was the Ramsays who started the fad here and there has been no looking back since. Over the last two decades, courtesy Vikram Bhatt and Ram Gopal Varma, horror films have begun to mint money at the box office too. But the highest grossing Indian horror movie may surprise you.

India’s highest grossing horror film is...

While there have been blockbusters like Raaz, 1920, and Stree in the horror genre, none of them have grossed as much as Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which grossed a more than healthy Rs 266 crore at the worldwide box office. In fact, the Anees Bazmee film was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2022, behind only Brahmastra, Drishyam 2, and The Kashmir Files. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 conveniently surpassed its predecessor, the Akshay Kumar-starrer, which had earned earned Rs 82 crore in 2007. The film was praised for its direction and performances of the principal cast, particularly Tabu.

Highest grossing Indian horror films

Over the years, there have been several horror films that have crossed Rs 50 crore, and some have even entered the 100-crore club. After Bhool Bhuaiyaa 2, the highest-grossing Indian horror film is Stree, which grossed Rs 181 crore worldwide. Following this is Raaz 3, which made just under Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. Despite its lukewarm earnings, Bhediya comes in next at Rs 90 crore. Rajinikanth’s Tamil horror thriller Chandramukhi rounds up the top five with earnings of over Rs 80 crore. Malayalam horror comedy Romancham (Rs 71 crore), Ekta Kapoor’s erotic horror thriller Ragini MMS 2 (Rs 64 crore) and Telugu horror Bhaagamathie (Rs 51 crore) are the other films in this genre to cross the 50-crore mark.