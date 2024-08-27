Meet actress who gave India's highest-grossing female-led film, beat Kangana, Alia, Deepika, Priyanka, Kareena, Taapsee

The juggernaut that is Stree 2 has taken everyone by surprise. The horror comedy, part of the Maddock Universe, was expected to do well. But just how well it has managed to do in just two weeks has defied expectations. Without a superstar and in a genre that is new to Hindi cinema, Stree 2 has scripted history. And all the minor controversy of ‘credit’ aside, the film has even leapt ahead of superstars’ blockbusters at the box office. In process, it has become the highest-grossing Indian film with a woman in the lead.

Stree 2 box office records

Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 hit Stree and brings back the principal cast of Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. While billed as an ensemble film, the film has relied on the hype of the first part and the stardom of Shraddha, as well as the performances of the rest of the cast. The film, as of Monday, has earned over Rs 400 crore net in India alone, making it only the fifth Bollywood film ever to do so, after Pathaan, Jawan, Gadar 2, and Animal. Worldwide, it has crossed Rs 550 crore and is hurtling towards the 600-crore and 700-crore marks.

How Stree 2 beat other women-led films

In terms of domestic box office collections, Stree 2 has done better than any and every female-led Indian film. Its Rs 401-crore net domestic haul has pipped Adah Sharma’s The Kerala Story, which had earned Rs 242 crore last year. At number three is Kangana Ranaut’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns, which had grossed Rs 150 crore. Only two other female-led films are part of the 100-crore club, both starring Alia Bhatt. Gangubai Kathiawadi grossed Rs 132 crore while Raazi did a business of Rs 123 crore in India. The top 10 is rounded up by Kangana’s Manikarnika, Kareena-Tabu-Kriti Sanon’s Crew, Yami Gautam’s Article 370, Sonam-Kareena’s Veere Di Wedding, and Vidya Balan’s The Dirty Picture. Taapsee Pannu’s Pink, Priyanka Chopra’s Mary Kom, Anushka Shetty’s Arundhati, and Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 are also among the high grossers.

The one record Stree 2 is yet to beat

However, when it comes to worldwide collections, Stree 2 is still not the highest grossing female-led Indian film. That honour goes to Zaira Wasim’s Secret Superstar. The 2017 film earned only Rs 63 crore in India but was a blockbuster overseas, particularly in China. Courtesy that, its global gross was Rs 917 crore. Stree 2 is still quite some distance from that mark and would need to do exceptionally well week after week in September to dethrone the Zaira Wasim film.

