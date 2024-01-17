India's most successful actress has earned Rs 8400 crore, more than even Salman, Akshay; beat Priyanka, Katrina, Alia

Headlines

India's highest grossing actress has worked in films that have grossed over Rs 8000 crore, even more than the lifetime collections of superstars like Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan.

Jan 17, 2024

India's most successful actress (Image: Instagram)
For years, actresses were often considered secondary to their male counterparts in Indian cinema, as far as box office receipt were considered. Superstars like Meena Kumari, Nargis, Rekha, and Hema Malini broke that jinx by delivering solo hits. Since then, many top actresses across industries have broken glass ceilings at the box office. In fact, the actress with the highest cumulative box office gross today beats may of her male heroes in the list.

India’s most successful actress is...

Deepika Padukone holds the record for being India’s highest grossing actress ever. The star’s films have earned Rs 8445 crore worldwide. This figure includes Rs 6200 crore from her Indian films and a whopping $345 million gross of her only Hollywood release – XXX: The Return of Xander Cage. This earning has put her well and truly ahead of all her contemporaries. Deepika was second in this list till 2022 but moved ahead after a stellar 2023, where she saw the release of Pathaan and Jawan, which cumulatively earned Rs 2200 crore worldwide.

How Deepika’s box office gross is even more than Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar

Deepika is actually second in the list of India’s highest grossing stars, behind only Shah Rukh Khan, whose films are on the verge of grossing Rs 9000 crore worldwide. This means that Deepika’s cumulative gross is even higher than superstars like Akshay Kumar (Rs 8200 crore), Salman Khan (Rs 7200 crore), and Aamir Khan (Rs 7000 crore). Granted that many of Deepika’s hits have been shared with her male co-stars (most would ascribe the success of Jawan to SRK) but she has delivered hits on her own too, such as Padmaavat.

Other highest-grossing Indian actresses

Following Deepika in the list of highest-grossing actresses from India is Priyanka Chopra, whose films have grossed Rs 6000 crore worldwide. Like Deepika, Priyanka’s haul, too, is divided among her Indian films (Rs 3100 crore) and Hollywood ventures (over $500 million). Katrina Kaif comes in next with a cumulative gross of Rs 5400 crore, while Kareena Kapoor follows with a gross of around Rs 4600 crore. Aishwarya Rai rounds up the top 5. Among the other actresses whose films have grossed over Rs 3000 crore are Anushka Sharma, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah Bhatia. Sanya Malhotra also makes it to the list largely on the back of two huge hits – Dangal and Jawan. Nayanthara rounds off the top 10.

