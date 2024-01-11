India's highest grossing 'adults only' film made more money than Gadar 2, Pathaan; it's not Salaar, OMG 2, Kashmir Files

The highest-grossing A-rated film ever made in India almost got within touching distance of the 1000-crore club.

There was a time when the perception that ‘adults only’ films cannot be money churners at the box office. Filmmakers tried hard to make sure their films did not get the A-certificate from the CBFC in order to attract large audiences. That all began changing in the last decade for Indian films with an increasing number of A-rated films becoming hits. But it was 2023 that really changed the game for these films with many of them going on to become blockbusters, and one even flirting with the Rs 1000-crore mark.

India’s highest grossing A-rated film

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal is the highest-grossing A-rated film ever made in India. As of January 11, the Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol-starrer has earned over Rs 900 crore worldwide, including a recor Rs 550 crore net in India alone. This makes the film easily the number one ‘adult-rated’ film made in India. Animal has now slowed down, earning just around Rs 1 crore in good days, which means it is ulikely to cross the 1000-crore mark.

How Animal beat Baahubali and Pathaan

The previous record, incidentally, also belonged to Vanga as his Kabir Singh had grossed Rs 379 crore worldwide. Animal’s box office collection is clear of blockbusters like Gadar 2 (Rs 691 crore) and Baahubali 1 (Rs 650 crore). In fact, its domestic collection of Rs 551 crore is even higher than that of Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Pathaan (Rs 543 crore). 2023 saw three other A-rated films do great business across India. Prabhas-starrer Telugu action thriller Salaar has grossed over Rs 600 crore and counting, while Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story crossed Rs 300 crore. OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, also grossd Rs 221 crore despite the A-rating.

Other high-grossing A-rated films from Bollywood

In the recent years, a number of A-certified films released in Hindi have gone on to do good business at the box office, signifying that there is audience for these films as well in the mass belts. Some of the films in the 100-crore club include The Kashmir Files (Rs 341 crore), Grand Masti (Rs 148 crore), Veere Di Wedding (Rs 139 crore), and The Dirty Picture (Rs 117 crore).