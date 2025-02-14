After Samay Raina's show got cancelled in Gujarat, the police have now decided to increase the scrutiny of his public events.

Samay Raina and his show India's Got Latent have created enough controversies and damage to influencers, including him, Ranveer Allahbadia, Jaspreet Singh, Ashish Chanchlani, and Apoorva Makhija. After Samay's show got cancelled in Gujarat, due to the backlash on the last episode of IGL, the latest news reports stated that the scrutiny on his public appearance will now be increased, to check the execution of future gigs.

Reportedly, on Tuesday evening, a member from Raina’s legal team visited the Khar police station to represent him. She informed the authorities that Raina was currently on a US tour and assured them of his full cooperation with the ongoing inquiry.

As Law Sutra reported, the police also plan to contact BookMyShow to gather details about show attendees, to verify if any audience members, particularly women, felt offended, uncomfortable, or had their dignity compromised during his performance, where allegedly inappropriate jokes were made. An officer reportedly remarked that the investigation would focus on whether any such distress was experienced during the event.

Due to Raina's US tour, his lawyer requested an extension for his appearance before the police. But the request was denied, and authorities have instructed him to present for questioning at the earliest. If he fails to respond to multiple summons, the law enforcement agencies might continue issuing summons to him. The police can approach the court to issue a non-bailable warrant (NBW). Agencies can issue a Lookout Circular (LOC), that would alert immigration authorities, preventing him from leaving or entering unnoticed. He may also receive a Red Corner notice.

Samay Raina's reaction to the controversies

Taking to 'X', Samay Raina expressed that the ongoing controversy is "too much for him to handle". He further emphasised that his sole objective was to "make people laugh and have a good time." He further wrote, "Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all Indias Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you", he said.