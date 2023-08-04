India's first box office superstar gave 20 silver jubilee hits, lost fame as films flopped, had to work as casting agent

This forgotten actor is regarded as the first box office success of Bollywood.

The title of India’s first superstar is normally reserved for Rajesh Khanna. Some have made the case for others before him, notably Dilip Kumar and Ashok Kumar, who were great box office successes in the 40s and 50s. However, there is one name that is often forgotten in this debate, but someone who was ruling the box office before any of these people had tasted success. And that man was arguably Bollywood’s first box office king. However, he is largely forgotten today because of how tragically his life unfolded.

The original Jubilee star of Bollywood

Karan Dewan was one of the first successful heroes in Indian talkes, alongside Ashok Kumar. Having debuted with Puran Bhagat in 1939, the Punjabi actor moved to Hindi films in 1942 with Tamanna. But it was with the 1944 film Rattan that he truly attained stardom. The film was the highest grossing Indian film at that time and firmly established the 27-year-old as the top hero in the industry. In the 40s and 50s, Dewan was one of the most popular and successful actors in Bollywood, appearing in hits like Zeenat, Duniya, Arzoo, Pardes, Bahar, and many others. During this time, he gave 20 silver jubilee hits, earning the moniker of Jubilee Star.

Karan Dewan’s career fluctuations

But as he entered his 40s, Karan Dewan was unable to adapt to the changing landscape of Hindi cinema. Younger actors like Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, and Dev Anand were now the biggest stars. His contemporary Ashok Kumar moved to character roles, but Dewan could not. He played supporting roles in films like Apna Ghar, Shaheed, and Aamne Saamne in the 60s but was largely unnoticed. Within a span of a decade, Dewan went from box office royalty to just another supporting actor. By 1966, due to absence of steady work, he was reduced to working as a casting agent for films like Maya. Dewan continued to act, appearing in a few films like Ramesh Sippy’s Seeta Aur Geeta and Yash Chopra’s Daag, but in minor roles. His last release was Atmaram in 1979.

Karan Dewan’s death and legacy

In 1979, Dewan passed away at the age of 62 at his residence in Mumbai. While largely forgotten after his death, Dewan was the first star to be rated based on the jubilees of his film. This tag of jubilee star was modified and given to Rajendra Kumar in the 60s, when he gave back-to-back silver jubilee hits and came to be known as Jubilee Kumar.