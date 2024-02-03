Twitter
Headlines

India’s first Rs 200 crore hit was rejected by Aamir Khan, took 4 years to make, had no villains or fights

Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis orders high-level Inquiry into firing by BJP MLA on Shinde faction leader

Meet forgotten genius who could have become first Indian woman to win Nobel Prize but didn’t due to…

Yashasvi Jaiswal joins elite club with maiden double century, becomes...

Poonam Pandey's death turns out to be publicity stunt, actress brutally trolled for tasteless gimmick: 'Next time...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis orders high-level Inquiry into firing by BJP MLA on Shinde faction leader

Meet forgotten genius who could have become first Indian woman to win Nobel Prize but didn’t due to…

Yashasvi Jaiswal joins elite club with maiden double century, becomes...

9 Bollywood celebs who succumbed to cancer

9 biggest controversies of Poonam Pandey

8 foods you should never cook in pressure cooker

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Meet actress who did side roles for money, earned lot of fame but is still struggling after 20 years, she is..

Poonam Pandey's death turns out to be publicity stunt, actress brutally trolled for tasteless gimmick: 'Next time...'

Meet actress whose debut film was superhit, quit acting after many flop films, became a cook, she is now...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

India’s first Rs 200 crore hit was rejected by Aamir Khan, took 4 years to make, had no villains or fights

This film, that had 14 songs, no villains or intense fight sequences, was India's first Rs 200-crore hit.

article-main

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 02:08 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Today, the audience gets bored if a film lacks her-villain fight and powerful action and in the history of Indian cinema, there are very few such films with no villains or action that became highest-grossers at the box office. However, the first Indian film to earn Rs 200 crore hit was a family film with no fights.

The film we are talking about had 14 songs and was a romantic drama that won several hearts. The film took 4 years to make and initially, the audience also rejected the film but it later turned blockbuster. It’s none other than Hum Aapke Hain Koun. 

Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Aapke Hain Koun starred Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. The 1994 film was made on a budget of Rs 6 crore and was full of songs, dances, and melodrama. The film collected Rs Rs 72 crore in India (a record) and grossed Rs 210 crore worldwide, a record for any Indian film.

Salman Khan’s career got a boost after this film, however, very few know that before Salman Khan, the film was offered to Aamir Khan who rejected the role as he didn’t find the script appealing. 

The film was initially rejected by the audience as they felt the songs overkilled and distracted from the plot. Some even complained that the songs made the film too lengthy. After this, Sooraj Barjatya released the film with a shorter version and made it the highest-grosser of that time. 

Hum Aapke Hain Koun was the second film after Mithun Chakraborty’s Disco Dancer to collect Rs 100 crore at the box office, however, it was the first Indian film to reach the Rs 200-crore club. The film tells the story of how Prem meets his brother Rajesh's sister-in-law, Nisha, and the two fall in love. However, fate has other plans for the lovers when Nisha's sister unexpectedly dies and she is expected to marry Rajesh.

The film also starred Mohnish Behl, Renuka Shahane, Alok Nath, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo, and Satish Shah among others in key roles and went on to rule the hearts of the audience. The film was the highest-grosser for 15 years till Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots which created the Rs 300 crore mark.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This woman was stopped from boarding flight as her top was showing ‘too much skin'

Fighter villain Rishabh Sawhney reacts to underperformance of Hrithik Roshan's film: 'I am shocked with...'

Budget 2024: What gets cheaper, what gets costlier; know here

BYJU's investors seek ouster of founders Byju Raveendran, Divya Gokulnath

Hero Heroine: Filming of Divyah Khosla Kumar's bilingual film commences in Hyderabad, makers release new poster

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE