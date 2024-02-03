India’s first Rs 200 crore hit was rejected by Aamir Khan, took 4 years to make, had no villains or fights

This film, that had 14 songs, no villains or intense fight sequences, was India's first Rs 200-crore hit.

Today, the audience gets bored if a film lacks her-villain fight and powerful action and in the history of Indian cinema, there are very few such films with no villains or action that became highest-grossers at the box office. However, the first Indian film to earn Rs 200 crore hit was a family film with no fights.

The film we are talking about had 14 songs and was a romantic drama that won several hearts. The film took 4 years to make and initially, the audience also rejected the film but it later turned blockbuster. It’s none other than Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Aapke Hain Koun starred Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. The 1994 film was made on a budget of Rs 6 crore and was full of songs, dances, and melodrama. The film collected Rs Rs 72 crore in India (a record) and grossed Rs 210 crore worldwide, a record for any Indian film.

Salman Khan’s career got a boost after this film, however, very few know that before Salman Khan, the film was offered to Aamir Khan who rejected the role as he didn’t find the script appealing.

The film was initially rejected by the audience as they felt the songs overkilled and distracted from the plot. Some even complained that the songs made the film too lengthy. After this, Sooraj Barjatya released the film with a shorter version and made it the highest-grosser of that time.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun was the second film after Mithun Chakraborty’s Disco Dancer to collect Rs 100 crore at the box office, however, it was the first Indian film to reach the Rs 200-crore club. The film tells the story of how Prem meets his brother Rajesh's sister-in-law, Nisha, and the two fall in love. However, fate has other plans for the lovers when Nisha's sister unexpectedly dies and she is expected to marry Rajesh.

The film also starred Mohnish Behl, Renuka Shahane, Alok Nath, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo, and Satish Shah among others in key roles and went on to rule the hearts of the audience. The film was the highest-grosser for 15 years till Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots which created the Rs 300 crore mark.