Are you a fan of the horror genre? Then this piece is for you, as it talks about the first Indian horror film that became a trendsetter, and was way ahead of its time as well.

Horror flicks have a dedicated audience. Moviegoers love to be scared, and they always lap up a well-made spooky story. When we talk about scary movies from Bollywood, a few titles that will quickly flash on our mind are Woh Kaun Thi, Raat, Raaz, 1920, Haunted, or some Ramsey Brothers' movies. However, today we will talk about India's first horror flick, which introduced the genre to the audience and set a benchmark for the generation. Do you know the first mainstream horror flick of India? Read on to know more about it.

India's first horror flick is...

Mahal, the 1949 film, is the first horror film of India, and particularly Bollywood. This movie stars Ashok Kumar and Madhubala in the lead roles. Directed by Kamal Amrohi, Mahal was a psychological supernatural horror film produced by Savak Vacha and Ashok Kumar under the banner of Bombay Talkies. This film was the most expensive film of its time.

The iconic song from Mahal that will scare you even 76 years after its release

The late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar sang the song Aayega Aanewala, and it became a rage and a notable mention in the film. Picturised on Madhubala, the song, its lyrics, Lata didi's vocals, and the spooky BGM, still has the power to make you s**t scared. Do you want to try it? Hear this song with headphones and in a dimly lit area.

Here's the song

The basic plot of Mahal

Mahal was a supernatural horror film with the theme of reincarnation. Hari Shankar (Ashok Kumar), an aristocrat, moves into an ancient mansion, where he gets visions of a mysterious Kamini (Madhubala). The lady claims to be his lover in their previous lives. What follows is an interesting edge-of-the-seat ride that will keep you intrigued till the climax.

Box office collection of Mahal

As per the reports, Mahal was made on a huge scale. Reportedly, the film cost around Rs 12 lakh (which is roughly translated to Rs 12-14 crores as per inflation). Released in cinemas on October 19, 1949, Mahal became one of the biggest blockbusters of the 1940s, grossing Rs 25 lakh (Rs 200 crore as per inflation) in India.