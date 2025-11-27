FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India's biggest video, crossed 5 billion views, iconic track was not sung by Gulshan Kumar, but Hariharan, have you seen it? Song name is...

Shree Hanuman Chalisa, featuring Gulshan Kumar, with Hariharan vocals, has now created history by becoming India's biggest YouTube video, earning over 5 billion views.

Simran Singh

Nov 27, 2025

India's biggest video, crossed 5 billion views, iconic track was not sung by Gulshan Kumar, but Hariharan, have you seen it? Song name is...
Gulshan Kumar in India's biggest music video
    India has now created another history in media and entertainment. In the age of digital streaming, India has got its first music video, hitting 5 billion views on YouTube, and becoming the biggest track streaming online. 5 billion views on a music video uploaded 14 years ago. Interestingly, the biggest music track on YouTube isn't a single video or a peppy dance number, a romantic song from the biggest singers, but it's a devotional song that has created history. 

    India's biggest song on YouTube is...

    Shree Hanuman Chalisa, sung by Hariharan, featuring the founder of T-Series, late Gulshan Kumar, now holds the rank of the biggest music video on YouTube from India. The devotional track was dropped online on May 10, 2011, and it took 14 years to score over 5,006,713,956 views. Hariharan's vocals and Lalit Sen's composition are responsible for making this rendition of Hanuman Chalisa iconic. These two factors, along with Gulshan Kumar's support, have made this bhajan among YouTube’s most-viewed videos globally.

    T-Series officially revealed the new viewership data, boasting that a 14-year-old devotional video has become the only Indian upload to cross 5 billion views on YouTube. Other top Indian videos remain under the 2-billion mark. Till now, Shree Hanuman Chalisa stands alone as the country’s most-watched video ever.

    Bhushan Kumar on achieving the new milestone 

    Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director of T-Series, shared his thoughts about the new achievement and said, "Hanuman Chalisa holds a special place in the hearts of millions, including mine. My father, Shri Gulshan Kumar ji, devoted his life to taking spiritual music to every household, and this milestone is a reflection of his vision. Crossing 5 billion views and also being YouTube’s top 10 most viewed videos of all time is not just a digital achievement; it reflects the unwavering devotion people have in this country.”

    When T-Series created world history on YouTube

    The YouTube channel of T-Series was the first one to reach 100 million subscribers in May 2019 and was the most-subscribed channel for several years until it was surpassed by MrBeast in June 2024. Currently the subscriber base of T-Series is 307 million, and Mr Beast has a subscriber base of 452 million and counting. 

