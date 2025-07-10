India's biggest superstar, gave 28 hits in four years, not Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, but...

Reportedly, as per the Trade Guide stated that Vinod Khanna gave 28 consecutive hits between 1974-1978, and none of his films caused a loss to distributors or exhibitors.

For decades, the biggest yardstick for any actor is their pull at the box office, their success ratio. An actor's success is measured by the number of hits they delivered. Actors like Dilip Kumar, Rajendra Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Raj Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Hrithik Roshan have been regarded as some of the biggest stars of Bollywood due to their contributions. However, today we will discuss an actor, a star who reportedly made the biggest record in Bollywood, and arguably in the Indian film industry, but it was not reported much. This superstar gave 28 successful films in four consecutive years. This record was reported in the trade magazine of the 70s, but it was not celebrated much until today.

Vinod Khanna is the actor who gave an exceptional performance in the mid-70s. As per the trade magazine, Trade Guide, Vinod Khanna delivered 28 hits (no flops or losing films) from 1974-1978. These successes were noted by the leading trade magazine of the time. The list comprises titles of solo-lead and multi-starrers. Some of the titles are Imtihan, Patthar Aur Payal, Haathi Ki Safai, Chowkidar, Farebi, Qaid, Sewak, Shankar Shambu, Nehle Pe Dehla, Hera Pheri, Lagaam, Adha Din Adhi Raat, Khoon Pasina, Maha Badmaash, Chor Sipahee, Amar Akbar Anthony, Shaque, Aap Ke Khatir, Hatyara, Parvarish, Inkaar, Daaku Aur Jawaan, Aakhri Daaku, Khoon Ki Pukaar, Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, and Khoon Ka Badla Khoon.

How Vinod Khanna did not deliver a single flop in these four years

As per the Trade Guide, movies were categorised as Blockbusters (A11), Super Hits (A1), Hits (A), Above Average, Average (B), Overflow/Below Average (+B), Losing (-B). In a list shared by an X user, Mujahir, Vinod didn't deliver any movie, which was termed (-B), which means a loss, a flop, or a disaster. At worst, a few of his movies were below-average grossers, but they still didn't get termed as a flop or disaster by trade pundits.

According to Film information Classification 1976-1978 (Available)



1976

Hera Pheri: Top Grosser

Shankar Shambu: Successful Film

Nehle Pe Dehla: Successful Film

Lagaam: Average pic.twitter.com/VQDK5fFV0K — MUJAHIR (@MujahirBO) July 9, 2025

Going by this information, the late actor Vinod Khanna made an exceptional record. However, if we go by today's calculations, we can't count below average as success, or solely credit him for multi-starrers, especially with Bachchan (read: Hera Pheri, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar). However, there is no doubt that Vinod Khanna was one of the biggest superstars of the 1970s, who gave a tough fight to Big B and his other contemporaries. Vinod Khanna passed away on April 27, 2017, after battling Bladder cancer.