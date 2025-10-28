FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India's biggest flop, made in Rs 200 crore, earned only 10% of budget, director abandonned film midway, producer went bankrupt, it is..

Touted to be a two-part dystopian action franchise, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon-starrer Ganapath Chapter One was released with overwhelmingly negative reviews. The film went on to earn only 10% of its massive budget.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 11:46 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

India's biggest flop, made in Rs 200 crore, earned only 10% of budget, director abandonned film midway, producer went bankrupt, it is..
A still from India's biggest flop
Indian cinema has seen several record-breaking blockbusters and even heartbreaking duds. A few movies have left such a major impact that it affected the makers and caused permanent damage to them. Today, we will discuss a movie which was touted to be a landmark in Indian cinema. Divided into two parts, this film was expected to push the dystopian action drama genre among the masses. However, when the movie dropped in cinemas, it was outrightly rejected by the critics and the audience. The film flopped so badly that the producers faced bankruptcy. 

Director Vikas Bahl (Queen, Super 30) in 2023 directed an ambitious film that not only disappointed audiences but also suffered a crushing box office failure. The sci-fi thriller Ganapath stars Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan. The makers spent a whopping Rs 200 crore on this project, but the film failed to recover even 10 per cent of its budget, proving to be the biggest flop of the year, and arguably India's biggest flop

When the director admitted abandoning Ganapath

Speaking about the failure of Ganpath, director Vikas Bahl made shocking revelations in an interview with DNA. He revealed that Ganpath was his dream project, but during the shooting, he became confused about what he was making. Bahl admitted that he was consumed by self-doubt while making the film, as the story he wanted to create gradually took a different direction. After the box office failure, Bahl said he was left wondering why he made the film at all.

Ganapath took producers closer to bankruptcy  

Despite Tiger Shroff's action and sci-fi backdrop, Ganapath failed to attract audiences to theatres. Critics bashed the film with negative reviews, while audiences criticised the story. As a result, the film, made on a massive budget of Rs 200 crore, failed to even reach the Rs 20 crore mark. Faced with negative reviews, producer Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani faced a massive loss with Ganapath. A year later, they brought Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which was also a colossal failure. After consecutive failures, there were reports that the production company faced bankruptcy, and Pooja Entertainment shut down. 

