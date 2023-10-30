India's biggest flop made just Rs 12 crore on Rs 200 crore budget; much bigger disaster than Adipurush, Shamshera, Tejas

The biggest flop in the history of Indian cinema earned only Rs 12 crore on a budget of Rs 200 crore, making it a bigger disaster than Adipurush, Shamshera, or Dhaakad.

The time of mega budget films is here again aftar a brief lull. The pandemic saw a dramatic reduction in footfalls in theatres across the world, not just India. But after 2022, the film industry bounced back as big films began to draw crowds back. The success of RRR, KGF Chapter 2, and Pathaan underlined the comeback of big films, emboldening other makers too. However, as the industry has proved time and again, no formula works all the time. The failure of this one mega-budget film proved that, and proved it big time.

India’s biggest flop, only recovered 6% of its production cost

Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath, starring Tiger Shroff and Ganapath, has become one of the biggest flop films in the history of Indian cinema. While Adipurush lost more money (Rs 225 crore estimated), Ganapath’s loss percentage is much higher. The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 200 crore and could only manage Rs 12 crore net in its theatrical run. The overseas collections were also minimal, meaning that the film only earned 6% of its production cost, giving it a disastrous 94% loss percentage. This also means that the film has lost roughly around Rs 188 crore of its investment, behind Adipurush (Rs 225 crore) and ahead of Radhe Shyam (Rs 170 crore).

Other big box office disasters in Bollywood in recent years

Ganapath is not the only big film in recent years to crash land at the box office since the pandemic. There have been a few others that have lost tens of crores as well. Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj lost around Rs 140 crore, while Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera lost over Rs 100 crore as well. Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha’s reported losses were around Rs 60 crore as well. Kangana Ranaut’s last Hindi release – Dhaakad – reportedly lost a similar amount as well. The actress’ latest film Tejas also stands to lose in excess of Rs 25 crore as per trade sources.