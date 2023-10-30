Headlines

CBSE Board Exam 2024 class 10th time table expected soon at cbse.gov.in, latest update here

India's biggest flop made just Rs 12 crore on Rs 200 crore budget; much bigger disaster than Adipurush, Shamshera, Tejas

AFG vs SL, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Match 30

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find best deals on top laptops under Rs 30,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Unlock the best offers on floor lamps, get up to 76% off

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Babar Azam's leaked WhatsApp chats spark major controversy, huge problem for PCB

CBSE Board Exam 2024 class 10th time table expected soon at cbse.gov.in, latest update here

IND vs ENG highlights: India beats England by 100 runs, defending champions officially out of WC23

9 tips to stay hydrated during Karwa Chauth vrat

8 films you might not understand even after repeat viewings

7 skin-enhancing advantages of applying ice cubes to your beauty routine

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

IND vs ENG highlights: India beats England by 100 runs, defending champions officially out of WC23

EAM Jaishankar explains the reason behind India’s strong independent foreign policy position

Israel-Hamas war: Large group of Palestinian supporters shuts down airport in Russia

India's biggest flop made just Rs 12 crore on Rs 200 crore budget; much bigger disaster than Adipurush, Shamshera, Tejas

Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar questions Sunny Deol over his claims of Gadar 2's 'organic' box office numbers

Viral video: Salman Khan reduced to 'bystander' as Cristiano Ronaldo hugs other celebs, fans quip, 'bhai feels humbled'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

India's biggest flop made just Rs 12 crore on Rs 200 crore budget; much bigger disaster than Adipurush, Shamshera, Tejas

The biggest flop in the history of Indian cinema earned only Rs 12 crore on a budget of Rs 200 crore, making it a bigger disaster than Adipurush, Shamshera, or Dhaakad.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 02:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The time of mega budget films is here again aftar a brief lull. The pandemic saw a dramatic reduction in footfalls in theatres across the world, not just India. But after 2022, the film industry bounced back as big films began to draw crowds back. The success of RRR, KGF Chapter 2, and Pathaan underlined the comeback of big films, emboldening other makers too. However, as the industry has proved time and again, no formula works all the time. The failure of this one mega-budget film proved that, and proved it big time.

India’s biggest flop, only recovered 6% of its production cost

Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath, starring Tiger Shroff and Ganapath, has become one of the biggest flop films in the history of Indian cinema. While Adipurush lost more money (Rs 225 crore estimated), Ganapath’s loss percentage is much higher. The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 200 crore and could only manage Rs 12 crore net in its theatrical run. The overseas collections were also minimal, meaning that the film only earned 6% of its production cost, giving it a disastrous 94% loss percentage. This also means that the film has lost roughly around Rs 188 crore of its investment, behind Adipurush (Rs 225 crore) and ahead of Radhe Shyam (Rs 170 crore).

Other big box office disasters in Bollywood in recent years

Ganapath is not the only big film in recent years to crash land at the box office since the pandemic. There have been a few others that have lost tens of crores as well. Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj lost around Rs 140 crore, while Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera lost over Rs 100 crore as well. Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha’s reported losses were around Rs 60 crore as well. Kangana Ranaut’s last Hindi release – Dhaakad – reportedly lost a similar amount as well. The actress’ latest film Tejas also stands to lose in excess of Rs 25 crore as per trade sources.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: 'Money-stealing' snake stuns internet as it slithers into house with a wad of cash

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Unlock the best offers on floor lamps, get up to 76% off

Meet daughter-in-law of Indian billionaire with Rs 1,24,280 crore net worth, she's ex-analyst, fashion entrepreneur

Viral video: Desi woman in sizzling attire grooving to San Sanana will make your jaw drop, watch

Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar questions Sunny Deol over his claims of Gadar 2's 'organic' box office numbers

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE