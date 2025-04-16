Today, we’re going to talk about one such star kid, the son of an actor who is considered a master of acting in Bollywood, yet the star kid has not been able to climb the ladder of stardom.

There are always high expectations from the children of Bollywood stars. When they enter films, they are expected to prove themselves right from their very first movie. If they fail to do so, they often face heavy trolling on social media.

We’ve seen this recently with the debuts of Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Junaid Khan. It is generally believed that star kids grow up watching the world of acting closely, and that this exposure should be reflected in their performances. However, only a few manage to use that experience and establish themselves as skilled actors truly.

Today, we’re going to talk about one such star kid, the son of an actor who is considered a master of acting in Bollywood, yet the star kid has not been able to climb the ladder of stardom. This star kid grew up surrounded by films, theatre, and creativity. His parents are National Film Award winners, his grandmother was also known for her acting, his sister is an actress, his brother is a musician, and his mother has made a name for herself in Bollywood through her work. We’re talking about none other than Vivaan Shah, son of the legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah.

Vivaan has appeared in several commercial hit films, but he still hasn’t managed to carve out a unique identity for himself or benefit from his father’s stardom. Over time, he shifted his focus more toward theatre than films. While studying at The Doon School, one of India’s top boarding schools, he focused on acting. He later aimed to study at St. Stephen’s College in Delhi but missed admission by just a few marks. After trying for a year, he returned to Mumbai and took admission at Hindu College.

Vivaan Shah began his acting career in 2011 with Vishal Bhardwaj’s film 7 Khoon Maaf, where he starred alongside Priyanka Chopra. A few years later, he landed a fun role in Farah Khan’s Happy New Year (2014), sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Abhishek Bachchan. He once revealed that his father, Naseeruddin Shah, is a huge fan of Farah Khan, and it meant a lot to him to see his son on such a grand stage.

Unlike many other star kids, Vivaan never chased stardom. Instead, he chose to be a part of films like Bombay Velvet, Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana, and Kabaad: The Coin, which unfortunately didn’t perform well at the box office.

He hasn’t seen the kind of success or stardom his father achieved, but he continues to work hard and find his footing in the world of Bollywood.