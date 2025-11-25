India's biggest flop actor, gave 180 flops, 47 disasters, still consider a star, has cult following in Russia, his name is...

Mithun Chakraborty has done over 350 movies across various languages. Despite being a star, he also holds a record of delivering the most flops. An unfavourable and unbelievable feat that no actor would like to be acknowledged with.

Bollywood has seen several superstars who have entertained us for decades with their evergreen hits. Aspiring actors wish to be like them. An artiste wants to be addressed as the biggest superstar who has several hits in their filmography. No one wishes to be a flop star. But we have one. Today, we will discuss an actor who emerged as a star in an era dominated by Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, and Rishi Kapoor. He has a cult following in Russia, and one of his films remains the highest-grossing film there. Yet, he's also known as the biggest flop star of Bollywood. In his career, 80% of his films are duds, yet he's considered a star.

Bollywood's biggest flop star is...

The Bollywood star who starred in the maximum number of box office flops in their career is Mithun Chakraborty. In a career spanning over five decades, reportedly, Mithun has reportedly appeared in over 350 films across multiple Indian languages. He has worked predominantly in Hindi and Bengali cinema, but also did a few Odia, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Punjabi films. In his career, Mithun gave 180 flops and 47 disasters, which is the highest for any actor. However, Mithun Chakraborty is still considered a superstar. His film Disco Dancer was a blockbuster in India and Russia, still holding the record of the highest-grossing Indian film.

Mithun admitted he has not seen his own films

Do you know that Mithun has not seen his own films? In an interview, Mithun Chakraborty said, "I have done more than 370 films, out of which I have not seen about 200 films to date. Of these, 150 films also completed Golden Jubilee and Diamond Jubilee, and many ran on screen for two years, but even in those 200 films, I worked with complete honesty and hard work."

Mithun Chakraborty's last film was also a disaster

On the work front, Mithun was last seen in The Bengal Files. Vivek Agnihotri's directorial was the third instalment in The Files franchise. Despite the buzz, the movie failed commercially, and it ended up being a box office disaster.