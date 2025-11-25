FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Why Deepti Sharma could be the ‘most in-demand' player in WPL 2026 auction? Here's all you need to know

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma makes SHOCKING statement, says, 'Zubeen Garg was murdered...'

Viral video: Emotional Karan Deol collects grandfather Dharmendra's ashes from cremation grounds, family proceeds with asthi visarjan

Delhi SHOCKER: Pitbull bites off 6-year-old's ear in Prem Nagar; dog owner arrested

What fuels crisis between Pakistan and Afghanistan? Durand Line, TTP attacks, India, Russia or ...

CHILLING Baba Vanga predictions for 2026: From first alien contact to world war 3, here are TOP 10 prophecies

India's biggest flop actor, gave 180 flops, 47 disasters, still consider a star, has cult following in Russia, his name is...

Smriti Mandhana Wedding Postponed: Palash Muchhal's mother gives MAJOR update, says 'shadi...'

BAD news for Apple employees: iPhone maker cuts jobs across THIS department due too...

Who Was Haytham Ali Tabatabai? Will tensions escalate as Israel eliminates Hezbollah chief?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Why Deepti Sharma could be the ‘most in-demand' player in WPL 2026 auction? Here's all you need to know

Why Deepti Sharma could be the ‘most in-demand' player in WPL 2026 auction?

Viral video: Emotional Karan Deol collects grandfather Dharmendra's ashes from cremation grounds, family proceeds with asthi visarjan

Viral video: Emotional Karan Deol collects grandfather Dharmendra's ashes

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma makes SHOCKING statement, says, 'Zubeen Garg was murdered...'

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma makes SHOCKING statement, says, 'Zubeen

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other details - SEE PICS

Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other detail

Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's Ram Temple; See PICS

Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's

After Ethiopia volcano eruption, these are 5 active volcanoes you must know

After Ethiopia volcano eruption, these are 5 active volcanoes you must know

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

India's biggest flop actor, gave 180 flops, 47 disasters, still consider a star, has cult following in Russia, his name is...

Mithun Chakraborty has done over 350 movies across various languages. Despite being a star, he also holds a record of delivering the most flops. An unfavourable and unbelievable feat that no actor would like to be acknowledged with.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 25, 2025, 01:36 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

India's biggest flop actor, gave 180 flops, 47 disasters, still consider a star, has cult following in Russia, his name is...
India's biggest flop actor
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood has seen several superstars who have entertained us for decades with their evergreen hits. Aspiring actors wish to be like them. An artiste wants to be addressed as the biggest superstar who has several hits in their filmography. No one wishes to be a flop star. But we have one. Today, we will discuss an actor who emerged as a star in an era dominated by Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, and Rishi Kapoor. He has a cult following in Russia, and one of his films remains the highest-grossing film there. Yet, he's also known as the biggest flop star of Bollywood. In his career, 80% of his films are duds, yet he's considered a star. 

Bollywood's biggest flop star is...

The Bollywood star who starred in the maximum number of box office flops in their career is Mithun Chakraborty. In a career spanning over five decades, reportedly, Mithun has reportedly appeared in over 350 films across multiple Indian languages. He has worked predominantly in Hindi and Bengali cinema, but also did a few Odia, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Punjabi films. In his career, Mithun gave 180 flops and 47 disasters, which is the highest for any actor. However, Mithun Chakraborty is still considered a superstar. His film Disco Dancer was a blockbuster in India and Russia, still holding the record of the highest-grossing Indian film.

Mithun admitted he has not seen his own films

Do you know that Mithun has not seen his own films? In an interview, Mithun Chakraborty said, "I have done more than 370 films, out of which I have not seen about 200 films to date. Of these, 150 films also completed Golden Jubilee and Diamond Jubilee, and many ran on screen for two years, but even in those 200 films, I worked with complete honesty and hard work."

Mithun Chakraborty's last film was also a disaster

On the work front, Mithun was last seen in The Bengal Files. Vivek Agnihotri's directorial was the third instalment in The Files franchise. Despite the buzz, the movie failed commercially, and it ended up being a box office disaster. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Why Deepti Sharma could be the ‘most in-demand' player in WPL 2026 auction? Here's all you need to know
Why Deepti Sharma could be the ‘most in-demand' player in WPL 2026 auction?
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma makes SHOCKING statement, says, 'Zubeen Garg was murdered...'
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma makes SHOCKING statement, says, 'Zubeen
Viral video: Emotional Karan Deol collects grandfather Dharmendra's ashes from cremation grounds, family proceeds with asthi visarjan
Viral video: Emotional Karan Deol collects grandfather Dharmendra's ashes
Delhi SHOCKER: Pitbull bites off 6-year-old's ear in Prem Nagar; dog owner arrested
Delhi Horror: Pitbull bites off 6-year-old's ear in Delhi's Prem Nagar; dog owne
What fuels crisis between Pakistan and Afghanistan? Durand Line, TTP attacks, India, Russia or ...
What fuels crisis between Pakistan and Afghanistan? Durand Line, TTP attacks or
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other details - SEE PICS
Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other detail
Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's Ram Temple; See PICS
Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's
After Ethiopia volcano eruption, these are 5 active volcanoes you must know
After Ethiopia volcano eruption, these are 5 active volcanoes you must know
Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets and more
Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets
Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...
Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement