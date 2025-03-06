Hrithik Roshan is the richest star kid in India with a reported net worth of Rs 3100 crore, leaving behind many other superstar star kids including Ranbir Kapoor with a net worth of Rs 345 crore, Jr NTR with a net worth of Rs 450 crore.

Star kid was once a neutral term used to describe children of film stars who would enter the film industry as well, following in their father or mother's footsteps. Over the years, however, it has become sort of a derogatory reference, highlighting their privilege. The term has now been replaced by ‘nepo baby’ in some circles. But, despite the challenges that come with being a star kid, today, some of them are some of the biggest stars in Bollywood. The richest of them all even dwarfs the biggest superstars of Bollywood. Today, we will tell you about the richest star kid in India - Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan is the richest star kid in India with a reported net worth of Rs 3100 crore, leaving behind many other superstar star kids including Ranbir Kapoor with a net worth of Rs 345 crore, Jr NTR with a net worth of Rs 450 crore, Prabhas with Rs 250 crore, Alia Bhatt at Rs 550 crore, and Kareena Kapoor is worth Rs 485 crore. The only two superstars, any close to Hrithik Roshan, are Ram Charan (reported net worth Rs 1300 crore) and Salman Khan (Rs 2900 crore).

Hrithik Roshan has not only been an active member of the film industry for the past 25 years but has also ventured into several businesses, that contribute towards his massive net worth. Hrithik Roshan has a sportswear brand named HRX which, as of 2024, is worth Rs 7300 crore. He also has a stake in his father Rakesh Roshan’s production company. Hrithik Roshan also charges up to Rs 100 crore per film.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently filming War 2, which also stars Jr NTR. The film, part of YRF Spy Universe, will be released in 2025.