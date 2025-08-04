Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistan Army slammed for extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, Know about 'state-backed death squads'

Meet woman, SPG officer from Manipur who became first female officer in PM Modi's security

SSC acts on student grievances during examinations, promises to act quickly

20 peacocks found dead under mysterious circumstances weeks after tigers, monkeys killed in Karnataka due to...

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar gets new role, appointed as Rs 1140 crore...

India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train to be launched in...; top speed will be...; check details

India's richest producer once sold toothbrushes, installed cable TVs, is worth Rs 13000 crore, has now won 5 National Awards

IND vs ENG: India register narrowest win ever in Tests to level 5-match series against England

Elon Musk-owned EV giant Tesla launches charging stations in THIS city, Know how much it will cost

TCS layoffs signal Indian IT restructuring: How US uncertainty, AI disruption affect employees

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Harnessing Predictive Intelligence: Lalitha Amarapalli’s Vision for Compliance Innovation in Regulated Industries

Predictive AI for Compliance: Lalitha Amarapalli's Vision

Scaling Resilience Engineering: Why Feroskhan Hasenkhan Turns Operational Complexity into Research-Driven Cloud Systems

Feroskhan Hasenkhan: Scaling operational complexity into cloud systems

What is fawning? Popular trend among Gen Z that is causing worry due to...

What is fawning? Popular trend among Gen Z that is causing worry due to...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life

7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

India's richest producer once sold toothbrushes, installed cable TVs, is worth Rs 13000 crore, has now won 5 National Awards

Under the strong leadership of Ronnie Screwvala, RSVP Movies has produced acclaimed films such as Sonchiriya, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Karwaan, Kedarnath, & The Sky Is Pink. Their two films, Sam Bahadur and Ullozhukku, has won 5 National Awards at the 71st National Film Awards announced recently.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 04:50 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

India's richest producer once sold toothbrushes, installed cable TVs, is worth Rs 13000 crore, has now won 5 National Awards
Ronnie Screwvala - RSVP Movies

TRENDING NOW

In the early 1980s, Ronnie Screwvala established Lazer Brushes, which became India's largest toothbrush manufacturer. Then, he launched a cable TV service called Network, installing cable machines in Mumbai's high-rise buildings. In 1990, Ronnie founded UTV as a television production company with an initial investment of Rs 37,500. Over time, he transformed it into a media powerhouse that included UTV Motion Pictures, a film studio behind several National Award-winning films such as Rang De Basanti, Swades, Khosla Ka Ghosla, A Wednesday!, Haider, and Barfi!, among others.

In 2012, global entertainment giant Walt Disney acquired UTV for a substantial $454 million, rebranding it as Disney UTV. Screwvala sold his entire 23 percent stake and exited the company in 2014. Eventually, Disney Star India discontinued the UTV brand in 2022 as it faced several losses without Ronnie's sharp vision.

Screwvala now runs a private equity firm Unilazer Ventures Private Limited through which he invests in multiple startups, owns a sports business company USports, a not-for-profit Swades Foundation, and also a film production company RSVP Movies, that he launched in 2017. Ronnie is now worth Rs 13,000 crore, as per Hurun India Rich List 2024.

Under the strong leadership of Ronnie, RSVP Movies has produced commercially and critically acclaimed films such as Karwaan, Sonchiriya, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Raat Akeli Hai, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, and The Sky Is Pink. While RSVP Movies has won many accolades for their extraordinary work, the biggest recognition has now come their way as two of their films, Sam Bahadur and the Malayalam film Ullozhukku, won big at the 71st National Film Awards, announced recently for the film released in 2023.

Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal, won National Awards in the categories of Best Feature Film on National, Social, and Environmental Values; Best MakeUp, and Best Costume Design. On the other hand, Ullozhukku, featuring Parvathy and Urvashi, was honoured for Best Malayalam Film and Best Supporting Actress.

On this huge achievement, Ronnie Screwvala said, "Winning the prestigious National Award for two of our very special films  - Sam Bahadur and the Malayalam one - Ullozhukku, is indeed a matter of great pride for all of us at RSVP. We strive to make cinema that leaves an impact. While we are overwhelmed with these honours, we express our deepest gratitude to the jury and the audiences for their tremendous love and support. This only motivates us to continue creating meaningful and impactful cinema."

This is the second major win for RSVP Movies at the National Film Awards after six years in 2019 when their production Uri: The Surgical Strike, headlined by Vicky Kaushal again, had won four National Awards for Best Director, Best Actor, Best Audiography, and Best Music Director (Background Score).

READ | Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji: How much money 71st National Film Awards 2025 winners will receive

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
ABCom makes technology accessible for businesses through laptop rental services
ABCom makes technology accessible for businesses through laptop rental services
Meet top 7 deadliest fighter jets in the world: Experts in ground attacks, electronic warfare
Meet top 7 deadliest fighter jets in the world: Experts in ground attacks, elect
Four Indian-origin family members missing in US, found dead in car crash
Four Indian-origin family members missing in US, found dead in car crash
Patna's Rs 422 crore double-deck flyover partially sinks, months after inauguration by CM Nitish Kumar, video sparks outrage
Patna's Rs 422 crore double-deck flyover partially sinks, months after inaugurat
IND vs ENG 5th Test London weather report: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 3 at The Oval?
IND vs ENG 5th Test London weather report: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 3
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
Before Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar hits screens, take a look at actor’s 5 iconic roles that prove his versatility
Ranveer Singh’s 5 most iconic roles ahead of Dhurandhar
Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and more Bollywood actors who are proud owners of luxurious private jets
Bollywood actors who are proud owners of luxurious private jets
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE