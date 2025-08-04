India's richest producer once sold toothbrushes, installed cable TVs, is worth Rs 13000 crore, has now won 5 National Awards

Under the strong leadership of Ronnie Screwvala, RSVP Movies has produced acclaimed films such as Sonchiriya, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Karwaan, Kedarnath, & The Sky Is Pink. Their two films, Sam Bahadur and Ullozhukku, has won 5 National Awards at the 71st National Film Awards announced recently.

In the early 1980s, Ronnie Screwvala established Lazer Brushes, which became India's largest toothbrush manufacturer. Then, he launched a cable TV service called Network, installing cable machines in Mumbai's high-rise buildings. In 1990, Ronnie founded UTV as a television production company with an initial investment of Rs 37,500. Over time, he transformed it into a media powerhouse that included UTV Motion Pictures, a film studio behind several National Award-winning films such as Rang De Basanti, Swades, Khosla Ka Ghosla, A Wednesday!, Haider, and Barfi!, among others.

In 2012, global entertainment giant Walt Disney acquired UTV for a substantial $454 million, rebranding it as Disney UTV. Screwvala sold his entire 23 percent stake and exited the company in 2014. Eventually, Disney Star India discontinued the UTV brand in 2022 as it faced several losses without Ronnie's sharp vision.

Screwvala now runs a private equity firm Unilazer Ventures Private Limited through which he invests in multiple startups, owns a sports business company USports, a not-for-profit Swades Foundation, and also a film production company RSVP Movies, that he launched in 2017. Ronnie is now worth Rs 13,000 crore, as per Hurun India Rich List 2024.

Under the strong leadership of Ronnie, RSVP Movies has produced commercially and critically acclaimed films such as Karwaan, Sonchiriya, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Raat Akeli Hai, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, and The Sky Is Pink. While RSVP Movies has won many accolades for their extraordinary work, the biggest recognition has now come their way as two of their films, Sam Bahadur and the Malayalam film Ullozhukku, won big at the 71st National Film Awards, announced recently for the film released in 2023.

Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal, won National Awards in the categories of Best Feature Film on National, Social, and Environmental Values; Best MakeUp, and Best Costume Design. On the other hand, Ullozhukku, featuring Parvathy and Urvashi, was honoured for Best Malayalam Film and Best Supporting Actress.

On this huge achievement, Ronnie Screwvala said, "Winning the prestigious National Award for two of our very special films - Sam Bahadur and the Malayalam one - Ullozhukku, is indeed a matter of great pride for all of us at RSVP. We strive to make cinema that leaves an impact. While we are overwhelmed with these honours, we express our deepest gratitude to the jury and the audiences for their tremendous love and support. This only motivates us to continue creating meaningful and impactful cinema."

This is the second major win for RSVP Movies at the National Film Awards after six years in 2019 when their production Uri: The Surgical Strike, headlined by Vicky Kaushal again, had won four National Awards for Best Director, Best Actor, Best Audiography, and Best Music Director (Background Score).

