Meet top model-turned-actress, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, has net worth of Rs 4,600 crore

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Karnataka withdraws general consent to CBI to probe cases in state amid MUDA case row

Sarfira OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar's remake of Soorarai Pottru

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Apple iPhone 15 available just for Rs 15650 , check how this deal works

Meet daughter of Hyderabad’s richest man, who runs Rs 8049 crore company, own properties worth Rs 80, she is...

Optimizing Cloud Infra: Rajendraprasad Chittimalla Drives Migration of Sterling File Gateway to Google Cloud Platform

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

Sarfira OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar's remake of Soorarai Pottru

Sarfira OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar's remake of Soorarai Pottru

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Apple iPhone 15 available just for Rs 15650 , check how this deal works

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Apple iPhone 15 available just for Rs 15650 , check how this deal works

10 stunning pics from space captured by NASA's Hubble

10 stunning pics from space captured by NASA's Hubble

8 most-anticipated Indian movies of 2024

8 most-anticipated Indian movies of 2024

10 Indian states with highest employment rate

10 Indian states with highest employment rate

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malavika Mohanan: 10 stunning south actresses we want to see more in Bollywood

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malavika Mohanan: 10 stunning south actresses we want to see more in Bollywood

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's heroine, star who left Bollywood after 3 films, is heiress to Rs 500-crore company, now runs...

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's heroine, star who left Bollywood after 3 films, is heiress to Rs 500-crore company, now runs...

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Sarfira OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar's remake of Soorarai Pottru

Sarfira OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar's remake of Soorarai Pottru

Meet top model-turned-actress, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, has net worth of Rs 4,600 crore

Meet top model-turned-actress, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, has net worth of Rs 4,600 crore

Arijit Singh schools security guard for misbehaving with female fan at his concert, says 'I wish...': Watch viral video

Arijit Singh schools security guard for misbehaving with female fan at his concert, says 'I wish...': Watch viral video

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet top model-turned-actress, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, has net worth of Rs 4,600 crore

Juhi Chawla, who won Miss India in 1984 and has worked with all the three Khans, is India's richest actress with a net worth of Rs 4,600 crore.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 05:27 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Meet top model-turned-actress, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, has net worth of Rs 4,600 crore
Actress with net worth of Rs 4600 crore
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

From Madhuri Dixit in Dil To Pagal Hai, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and Dil; and Preity Zinta in Veer-Zaara, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha, and Dil Chahta Hai; to Anushka Sharma in PK, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, and Sultan; to Katrina Kaif in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dhoom 3, and Tiger Zinda Hai; several actresses have worked opposite the three Khans - Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan.

Another addition to this list is Juhi Chawla, who ruled the Hindi film industry in the 1990s. Before beginning her career as an actress, Juhi was one of the top models and won the Miss India title in 1984 and even won the Best Costume award at the Miss Universe pageant in the same year in Miami, United States of America.

Interestingly, it's not Kajol but Juhi Chawla has starred in most films opposite Shah Rukh Khan. They have been paired opposite each other in multiple hits such as Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Darr, Ram Jaane, Yes Boss, Duplicate, Phir Bhil Dil Hai Hindustani, One 2 Ka 4, and Bhoothnath. 

Juhi and Aamir's first film was Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, which proved to be breakthrough for both of them and became a cult classic. They were then seen together in Ishq, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Aatank Hi Aatank, Daulat Ki Jung, and Tum Mere Ho. The actress even shared screen space with Salman Khan in Deewana Mastana, in which the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor made a special appearance in the climax.

Even after staying away from limelight for the past decade, Juhi Chawla is the richest Indian actress. In the 2024 edition of the Hurun India Rich List released last month in August, Juhi's net worth was Rs 4600 crore. The reason for her massive wealth is her investment in Shah Rukh Khan-owned Red Chilles Entertainment and as the co-owner of the Knight Riders cricket franchise, along with her husband-industrialist Jay Mehta. Shah Rukh made his debut on the 2024 list with a net worth of Rs 7300 crore, the highest for any entertainment personality in India. 

READ | Ajay Devgn's biggest flop film was made in Rs 100 crore, couldn't recover 10% of budget; it's not Himmatwala, Maidaan

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Rhythm Wagholikar Drops Pictures Of His Pre-Birthday Night With Friends – A Heartwarming Reunion Planned by Wife Anuja

Rhythm Wagholikar Drops Pictures Of His Pre-Birthday Night With Friends – A Heartwarming Reunion Planned by Wife Anuja

'Will kill you...': Mona Ghosh reveals Bipasha Basu's reaction to dubbing in Jism, Raaz; Rani Mukerji told her..

'Will kill you...': Mona Ghosh reveals Bipasha Basu's reaction to dubbing in Jism, Raaz; Rani Mukerji told her..

Did Alia Bhatt crop Aishwarya Rai from her Paris Fashion Week photos? Here's the truth

Did Alia Bhatt crop Aishwarya Rai from her Paris Fashion Week photos? Here's the truth

Mpox outbreak: 5 tips to prevent yourself from monkeypox virus

Mpox outbreak: 5 tips to prevent yourself from monkeypox virus

Sebi gives nod to Hyundai India's Rs 20,000 crore IPO, listing month is...

Sebi gives nod to Hyundai India's Rs 20,000 crore IPO, listing month is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malavika Mohanan: 10 stunning south actresses we want to see more in Bollywood

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malavika Mohanan: 10 stunning south actresses we want to see more in Bollywood

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's heroine, star who left Bollywood after 3 films, is heiress to Rs 500-crore company, now runs...

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's heroine, star who left Bollywood after 3 films, is heiress to Rs 500-crore company, now runs...

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: 60% discount on AC, 30% on Lenovo IdeaPad; check 5 best offers

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: 60% discount on AC, 30% on Lenovo IdeaPad; check 5 best offers

Jigra: From Alia Bhatt's kickass stunts to her sibling bond with Vedang Raina, best moments from trailer

Jigra: From Alia Bhatt's kickass stunts to her sibling bond with Vedang Raina, best moments from trailer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement