Meet top model-turned-actress, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, has net worth of Rs 4,600 crore

Juhi Chawla, who won Miss India in 1984 and has worked with all the three Khans, is India's richest actress with a net worth of Rs 4,600 crore.

From Madhuri Dixit in Dil To Pagal Hai, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and Dil; and Preity Zinta in Veer-Zaara, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha, and Dil Chahta Hai; to Anushka Sharma in PK, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, and Sultan; to Katrina Kaif in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dhoom 3, and Tiger Zinda Hai; several actresses have worked opposite the three Khans - Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan.

Another addition to this list is Juhi Chawla, who ruled the Hindi film industry in the 1990s. Before beginning her career as an actress, Juhi was one of the top models and won the Miss India title in 1984 and even won the Best Costume award at the Miss Universe pageant in the same year in Miami, United States of America.

Interestingly, it's not Kajol but Juhi Chawla has starred in most films opposite Shah Rukh Khan. They have been paired opposite each other in multiple hits such as Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Darr, Ram Jaane, Yes Boss, Duplicate, Phir Bhil Dil Hai Hindustani, One 2 Ka 4, and Bhoothnath.

Juhi and Aamir's first film was Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, which proved to be breakthrough for both of them and became a cult classic. They were then seen together in Ishq, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Aatank Hi Aatank, Daulat Ki Jung, and Tum Mere Ho. The actress even shared screen space with Salman Khan in Deewana Mastana, in which the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor made a special appearance in the climax.

Even after staying away from limelight for the past decade, Juhi Chawla is the richest Indian actress. In the 2024 edition of the Hurun India Rich List released last month in August, Juhi's net worth was Rs 4600 crore. The reason for her massive wealth is her investment in Shah Rukh Khan-owned Red Chilles Entertainment and as the co-owner of the Knight Riders cricket franchise, along with her husband-industrialist Jay Mehta. Shah Rukh made his debut on the 2024 list with a net worth of Rs 7300 crore, the highest for any entertainment personality in India.

