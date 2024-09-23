Twitter
Tirupati laddu row: FSSAI issues show cause notice to ghee supplier, asks why its...

India's richest actress received Rs 25 as her first salary, became biggest female star, died young and penniless at...

FM Nirmala Sitharaman clarifies her remark on EY employee's death case, says 'Not victim...'

US proposes to ban Chinese software after President Biden and PM Modi's summit

'Humanity's success lies in collective strength, not on...': PM Modi's strong message at UN Summit

This actress became India's highest-paid actress and rivalled Nutan and Madhubala to become the biggest female star in Hindi cinema. She had a tragic personal life and died at the age of 38.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 10:52 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Meena Kumari as Baby Meena
The 1960s is often called as the 'Golden Age of Hindi cinema' with superstars such as Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar, and Raj Kapoor giving incredible performances. Their female counterparts including Nutan, Madhubala, and Vyjayanthimala also won over the hearts of the audiences. However, one actress ruled them all and became the biggest female star of India.

She was none other than Meena Kumari, who became popularly known as the Tragedy Queen. Also a poet, a playback singer and a costume designer, she is considered among the finest and greatest actresses in the history of Indian cinema. She starred in over 90 films in her acting career, that spanned over three decades.

Born as Mahjabeen Bano on August 1, 1933, Meena Kumari made her acting debut as a child artiste named Baby Meena at the age of 6 in the 1939 film Leather Face. She was paid Rs 25 for her first ever role by the director Vijay Bhatt. She also worked as a child actress in several other films such as Ek Hi Bhool, Kasauti, Vijay, Garib, Nai Roshi, and others in the early 1940s.

She was cast under her screen name Meena Kumari in the 1946 film Bachchon Ka Khel, her first movie as a leading actress. After appearing in a few films, she found success with Baiju Bawra in 1952. Then, throughout the 50s and 60s, Kumari became the most successful and richest actress in India. She was paid up to Rs 10,000 per film. Her superhits included Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Parineeta, Do Bigha Zamin, Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai, and Phool Aur Patthar.

Meena Kumari met filmmaker Kamal Amrohi when she was 18 and he was 33 and the two secretly tied the knot with each other in 1952, as Amrohi was previously married. Soon, differences arose between the couple leading to alleged physical fights and domestic abuse. The two separated from each other in 1964, after which Kumari became an alcoholic. Due to her alcoholism, she was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver in 1968.

As her treatment began, the actress's finances began declining. Despite continous struggles in her personal life, Kumari started working on Pakeezah. The musical romantic drama starred Ashok Kumar and Raaj Kumar as the two male leads and was directed by Kumari's ex-husband Amrohi. After getting postponed multiple times due to Meena and Kamal's relationship, the filming finally began in 1969 and the movie was released in 1972. It became the biggest blockbuster in Hindi cinema at that time. Just few weeks after the film's release, Meena Kumari died on March 31, 1972 due to her illness at the age of 38. 

READ | This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

