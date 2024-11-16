Jayalalithaa, despite her professional achievements, always remained in the news for her personal life, especially for her affair with MG Ramachandran, popularly known as 'M.G.R.', former CM of Tamil Nadu.

Some actresses in the film industry have managed to leave a lasting impression on the audiences, not only through their films but also personally. Today, we will tell you about a South superstar who had a glorious life in films and as a politician but remained unfulfilled in her personal life. This actress was in love with a married man who was the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Despite fighting for love all her life, this actress never found it but still went on to become a god-like figure for her fans and the best-unmarried mother to her son. We are talking about Jayalalithaa, a South superstar who also served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for more than 14 years over six terms between 1991 and 2016.

Jayalalithaa, fondly known as "Amma" (Mother) and "Puratchi Thalaivi" (Revolutionary leader), was the 5th and longest-serving general secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). Jayalalithaa joined the film industry to support her family financially. She worked in the film industry for more than 20 years and worked in over 140 films in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages. She was the richest Indian actor ever. Jayalalithaa amassed a wealth of Rs 900 crore in the 90s, exceeding any other female actor in India before or since.

Jayalalithaa, despite her professional achievements, always remained in the news for her personal life, especially for her affair with MG Ramachandran, popularly known as 'M.G.R.', former CM of Tamil Nadu. MGR and Jayalalithaa worked in 28 hit films together and were also hit in the political arena.

Jayalalithaa joined politics on MGR's insistence and created history. Jayalalithaa joined the AIADMK, the party founded by MGR, in 1982. At the time, Jayalalithaa also proposed marriage to MGR as she was in love with him, however, the former CM could never give her the status of being his wife.

Jayalalithaa always wished to be with the man she loved but unfortunately, that wish never got fulfilled. Seeing how love wasn't in her destiny, in 1995, Jayalalithaa adopted her friend Sasikala's nephew Sudhakaran. However, in later years, Jayalalithaa disowned Sudhakaran as her foster son.

In politics, after MGR's death, Jayalalithaa took his legacy forward. She became the youngest Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and held the post for six terms. At the age of 68, in December 2016, Jayalalithaa died of a cardiac arrest, becoming the first female chief minister to die in office in India.

