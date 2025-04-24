Khushboo Patani, ex-Army officer and sister of actress Disha Patani, took to social media with a strongly worded message following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Addressing the nation, she slammed ongoing peace efforts, saying it's time for India to take decisive military action against Pakistan and "finish it once and for all." Khushboo Patani, on Instagram stories expressed her anger, stating, "I was in the Indian Army and posted in Kashmir for two years. I have seen Pahalgam, I know every nook and corner of that place. We need to stop calling this a terrorist attack. This is the Pakistani army’s doing."

She added, "They say war should be the last option, and I think we have reached that point. We have been tolerating these Pakistanis for 75 years now, and that's enough. I believe the Pakistan army is completely involved in this, otherwise, how is such a big attack even possible?"

Khushboo further added, "I am sure our Prime Minister will take some action, but for how long will we stick to doing air strikes and surgical attacks? It's time for a proper war now. Like other countries do it to save their own country and people. Like Israel attacked Gaza and Palestine, and like Russia has declared war on Ukraine, India must also now declare war on Pakistan."

"Being a part of the Indian Army, as an ex-Major, I know for a fact that we have enough resources to declare war on Pakistan. These things should not be taken lightly. Time for negotiations and peace talk is over. Their whole game is jihad. Pakistanis just don't like Indians, irrespective of any religion. I am furious and my blood is boiling. The way they have killed innocent lives, now their lives should also be killed," she conc;uded.

On April 22, terrorists attacked a popular tourist spot in Pahalgam, killing 26 people in broad daylight. Of the victims, 25 were tourists, and one was a local horse-rider who was shot while trying to disarm a terrorist and protect the tourists.