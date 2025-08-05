Twitter
BOLLYWOOD

India's most successful child actor played childhood role of Amitabh Bachchan, quit acting to work in..., now has Rs 200 crore net worth, his daughter works in Hollywood as..

Who is Master Alankar? Alankar Joshi was a child artist who is most popular for playing the childhood role of Amitabh Bachchan's character Vijay in Deewar. He now lives in the US and works in the IT sector. His estimated net worth is said to be Rs 200 crore.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 12:38 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

India's most successful child actor played childhood role of Amitabh Bachchan, quit acting to work in..., now has Rs 200 crore net worth, his daughter works in Hollywood as..

Whenever there is talk of child actors of the 70s, one name always comes at the top of the list, and that is Master Alankar, aka Alankar Joshi, who has worked with Bollywood legends and created a unique image for himself as a child actor. He left an indelible mark on the hearts of the audience by playing the childhood role of Amitabh Bachchan's character Vijay in Deewar. But today, he is neither in films nor in the world of glamour. Rather, he has created a new world for himself in the IT sector and is a successful entrepreneur.

Who is Master Alankar?

Alankar Joshi, known as 'Master Alankar', entered Bollywood at a very young age. He acted in more than 100 Hindi films and mesmerised people with his innocent face and excellent acting. His acting in films like Seeta Aur Geeta, Majboor, and Deewar was highly appreciated. The most special thing about his acting was his mature style, which made him stand out from other child actors.

Are Pallavi Joshi and Master Alankar related? 

Many are unaware that Alankar Joshi belongs to a film family. His sister Pallavi Joshi is a well-known actress, and his brother-in-law Vivek Agnihotri is a famous film director. But despite the filmy heritage, Alankar chose a different life for himself. When he grew up and tried to make a career in Bollywood as an adult actor, he could not replicate the success he had as a child actor. After acting, he also tried his hand at direction and production, but he could not settle behind the camera.

Where is Master Alankar now? 

Alankar always paid attention to studies along with films. This is the reason that when he did not see a future in acting, he entered the world of technology. After going to the US, he first worked in a software company and then started his own IT company with a friend. Alankar Joshi has been happily living in the US for 35 years. Alankar Joshi's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 200 crore. 

Is child actor Alankar Joshi's daughter a Hollywood star?

Alankar Joshi's daughters are now working as actors in the Hollywood industry, and his son is quite interested in music; he is a singer. One of his daughters, Anuja Joshi, is an actor based in New York City, Los Angeles, and Mumbai. She was also a part of the Amazon MX Player thriller web series Hello Mini.

